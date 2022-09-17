ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

ROCORI football continues winning streak against Apollo

By Dave Schwarz, St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD — ROCORI kept rolling with a 52-0 win Friday night at St. Cloud Apollo's Michie Field.

Quarterback Jack Spanier passed to Adam Langer to start the scoring for the Spartans. Spanier completed a pass to Evan Acheson for another touchdown, and Mason Dahl rushed for six points to give ROCORI a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Spanier rushed for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Sebastian Novak scored on a seven-yard carry and Dahl rushed for another on a long gain to give ROCORI a 45-0 lead at halftime.

The Spartans are now 4-0 on the season. They will face Chisago Lakes Friday in Cold Spring. They will travel to Hutchinson Sept. 30.

Sauk Rapids moves to 3-0 with victory over Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice also stayed undefeated at 3-0 as it traveled to Alexandria Friday night and came away with a 31-17 win against the Cardinals.

Alexandria scored first on a one-yard touchdown run, but Sauk Rapids answered with two Keegan Patterson passes for touchdowns in the first quarter. One was to Andrew Harren for 29 yards and the other to Shaun Walrath for 24 yards.

Patterson rushed for another Storm touchdown in the second quarter and one in the third. He finished the night with 299 yards passing. Harren caught nine of those passes for 204 yards.

Broden Flakne rushed for 72 yards. Travis Biery led the team with six tackles and three assists.

The Storm will host Cambridge-Isanti Friday night.

High school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16

Brainerd 34 Sartell 14

Zimmerman 42 Cathedral 0

Cambridge- Isanti 31 Tech 0

Watertown Mayer 28 Albany 7

Comments / 0

Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
WJON

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson

It was 11 days ago that Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson suffered a brain injury during the team’s football game at Moorhead High. He was immediately rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for surgery. Since then, Conner has received a lot of support towards his recovery from not only Brainerd, but from all over the state of Minnesota.
BRAINERD, MN
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) conducted field training with COC Anthony Hams. They spent the week working ATV enforcement and checking small-game hunters, anglers, and goose/crane hunters. It was a slow small-game opener with reports of little success. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) assisted with training at Camp Ripley and participated...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Linus School Sports#Apollo#High School Football#American Football#Rocori#Spartans#Cardinals#Storm
Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson

(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
FARGO, ND
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
8 Minnesota schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight Minnesota schools are among the roughly 300 nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.Recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance, as well as progress in closing achievement gaps among students. "While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. "I sincerely congratulate these schools and thank the students, their educators, staff and leaders for serving as examples for all schools in Minnesota."These are the Minnesota schools that were named National Blue Ribbon recipients: Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory AcademyBrainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School DistrictCloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School DistrictGood Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School DistrictPlymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School DistrictRochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School DistrictSpringfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School DistrictWoodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School DistrictThe National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982, and has since awarded 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
MINNESOTA STATE
