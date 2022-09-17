Read full article on original website
Police investigating armed robbery at Harrisburg 7-Eleven
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Swatara Township. It happened around 5:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 4800 block of Derry St., according to Swatara Township Police. Investigators say two male suspects entered the store,...
Five additional suspects charged in connection to Swatara Township shooting that injured two children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
abc27.com
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
Man Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt When His Car Went Airborne In Central PA: Police
A car flew over a 20-foot-embankment while speeding in central Pennsylvania, police announced in a release on Wednesday, September 21. Anthyoine Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was driving west "at a high rate of speed" on West North Street in North Middleton Township when the right front of his car hit a curb, Township police say.
abc27.com
Perry County man charged with attempted murder
LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
sanatogapost.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted on Theft Charges
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022) for a 47-year-old Lancaster PA man who faces several theft-related charges, and failed to appear for a Monday (Sept. 19) preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Justice Edward C. Kropp Sr. Accused is Omar Ocasio...
State Police search Willow Street home where woman went missing in 1984
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — State Police were seen searching a Lancaster County home where a woman went missing nearly 40 years ago. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her Willow Street home on June 5, 1984, according to LNP | LancasterOnline. On Tuesday, several State Police vehicles were...
WGAL
Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
wdac.com
Investigation Into Road Rage Shooting Incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County have released photos of a suspect vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident. On Friday, August 26 around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a grey four door sedan fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and it’s driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322. The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting. You can see the photos below. The back windows appear to be tinted, and there is possibly damage on the driver side back door. There is a belief among some that the make and model of the suspect vehicle is a Lexus IS-250, The investigation continues and the public’s assistance is requested in an effort to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.
WGAL
Route 581 reopens in Cumberland County after cement truck crashes
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Route 581 has reopened in Cumberland County after a cement truck crash shut it down on Wednesday afternoon. Video above: See what the crash scene looked like. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 581 at the ramp to routes...
local21news.com
Police: DUI suspect crashes car with child inside
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police have arrested a woman for endangering her child during a DUI crash. Police say that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road at around 2:37 p.m. on Sunday. An investigation revealed that the driver, 28-year-old...
abc27.com
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault
(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
Former State Police Corporal sentenced for stealing, using heroin from evidence room
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Pennsylvania State Police Corporal has been sentenced after investigators found he stole and used drugs from Wayne County state police barracks, according to the PA Office of Attorney General. Brian Rickard was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation for […]
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Missing, endangered man found safe
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man previously considered missing and endangered has been found safe. State police put out an alert for the missing 43-year-old on Tuesday. A few hours later, they said he'd been found.
FOX43.com
Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
abc27.com
Emu on the loose in York County
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
Amish man, sons killed after being trapped in silo on Centre County farm
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Deputy Coroner was sent to a farm in Centre Hall where three family members died in a farming accident. State police and emergency crews were sent to the farm around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 2926 lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. According to the Centre […]
iheart.com
$250K Worth Of Vehicles Stolen From Lancaster County Dealership
>$250K Worth Of Vehicles Stolen From Lancaster County Dealership. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Police in Lancaster County are working to identify suspects who stole more than 250-thousand dollars worth of vehicles from a North Broad Street car dealership. Three vehicles were taken over the weekend from Keller Bros Dodge including a 78-thousand dollar Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a 66-thousand dollar Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and an 84-thousand dollar Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels. Anyone with additional information on the crime is asked to call police.
