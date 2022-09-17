ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Allen Township, PA

FOX 43

Police investigating armed robbery at Harrisburg 7-Eleven

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Swatara Township. It happened around 5:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 4800 block of Derry St., according to Swatara Township Police. Investigators say two male suspects entered the store,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Allen Township, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27.com

Perry County man charged with attempted murder

LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted on Theft Charges

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022) for a 47-year-old Lancaster PA man who faces several theft-related charges, and failed to appear for a Monday (Sept. 19) preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Justice Edward C. Kropp Sr. Accused is Omar Ocasio...
LANCASTER, PA
#Robbery#Police
WGAL

Loose emu spotted in North Hopewell Township

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu has been spotted on the loose in York County. Video above: see photos of the big bird. North Hopewell Township police posted a warning on their Facebook page. "That’s right, another emu. This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Investigation Into Road Rage Shooting Incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County have released photos of a suspect vehicle involved in a road rage shooting incident. On Friday, August 26 around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a grey four door sedan fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and it’s driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322. The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting. You can see the photos below. The back windows appear to be tinted, and there is possibly damage on the driver side back door. There is a belief among some that the make and model of the suspect vehicle is a Lexus IS-250, The investigation continues and the public’s assistance is requested in an effort to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police: DUI suspect crashes car with child inside

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police have arrested a woman for endangering her child during a DUI crash. Police say that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road at around 2:37 p.m. on Sunday. An investigation revealed that the driver, 28-year-old...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Cumberland County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 officer assault

(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Emu on the loose in York County

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

$250K Worth Of Vehicles Stolen From Lancaster County Dealership

>$250K Worth Of Vehicles Stolen From Lancaster County Dealership. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Police in Lancaster County are working to identify suspects who stole more than 250-thousand dollars worth of vehicles from a North Broad Street car dealership. Three vehicles were taken over the weekend from Keller Bros Dodge including a 78-thousand dollar Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a 66-thousand dollar Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and an 84-thousand dollar Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels. Anyone with additional information on the crime is asked to call police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

