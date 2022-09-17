On September 21, the state of Oregon will celebrate the successful completion of a very special tree-planting initiative that has been ongoing for the past four years. The seeds of trees that were not destroyed by the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in the latter days of World War II were used to cultivate the seedlings that became the saplings. Officials report that during the course of a period of four years, 45 organizations that collaborated with the Oregon Department of Forestry to plant trees did so in a total of 35 different communities around the state of Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO