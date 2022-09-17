ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Seven Hills Foundation opens new youth and family center in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Seven Hills Foundation opened their Ellsworth Youth and Family Center in Worcester Wednesday. It houses five programs, most of which used to be at the Denholm Building, including the Worcester Family Resource Center and the Worcester Community Connections Coalition. "We all collaborate great as affiliates of...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester community remembers former city councilor Barbara Haller

WORCESTER, Mass. - Longtime activist and former Worcester City Councilor Barbara Haller died on Monday after being diagnosed with cancer in May. She was 73. Haller represented District 4 on the council from 2002 to 2011 and had served on the licensing commission since 2016. At Tuesday night's city council...
WORCESTER, MA
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
City
Auburn, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
spectrumnews1.com

Central Mass Jazz Fest comes to downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Central Mass Jazz Fest continued Wednesday at the Worcester Beer Garden, featuring a performance by the Russo Brothers Quintet. The five-day festival started as a fundraiser for WCCA-TV in 202. Local and world-renowned musicians play free, live music at different venues around the city. Mauro DePasquale,...
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Penny and Phoenix are 5-month-old sibling black female kittens. Phoenix has a white splash on her neck. They arrived at the shelter when they were around 7 weeks old and were very skittish, but they have come such a long way after spending time with our volunteers and other cats. While we would like to see these adorable kittens adopted together, they can be adopted to separate loving homes. Both kittens are friendly, playful and get along with other cats, but they would do best in a quiet home without young energetic children.
SEEKONK, MA
miltontimes.com

Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton

Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
MILTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is grieving after a high school junior collapsed and died after a cross-country meet in Ludlow last week. The high schooler’s heart stopped beating, and they never regained consciousness. “Our community is grieving,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris. Anna...
AMHERST, MA
Highlands Today

Monkey pox was diagnosed in the Boston Public Schools community

Health and school leaders are notifying families that an “adult member” of the Boston Public School District community has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Officials said the affected school building was disinfected over the weekend. Reports sent to families and provided to NewsCenter 5 did not identify the school where the victim worked or their job title. The district pointed out, “If you do not receive a personal call or a specific school communication, your school community will not be affected.” Officials said the victim will be isolated until it is safe to be in public. “A case has been identified in an adult at one of our schools and contact tracing has been done. There is limited exposure and everyone in need is being contacted for resources and vaccinations, which are available in abundance. Be aware,” Mayor Michael Wu said Monday morning. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our priority,” the school district said in a statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state and federal health officials and are actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Authority. We are deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions.” The virus does not spread easily. Between people, people can spread the infection once symptoms appear. Transmission is by direct contact with body fluids and monkey sores, by touching objects contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or by respiratory droplets with prolonged face-to-face contact. “An employee with monkey fever is not expected to lead to transmission within a school,” Tufts said. said Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at the medical center. Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but a rash can also occur. will be the first symptom. The rash starts out flat, raises, fills with clear fluid (vesicles), and then turns into blisters (pus-filled). A person with canker sores may have multiple lesions or they may have only a few lesions. Anyone who believes they may have mumps should be isolated, but if they must leave their home, they should wear a mask and cover any rashes or sores when they are around others. People living with or caring for someone with monkeypox should wear a mask and disposable gloves if they have to come into direct contact with the lesions, and when handling clothing or bedding if the person is unable to do so. They should wash their hands regularly, especially after contact with an infected person or their clothes, bed sheets, towels and other items or surfaces they have touched. Full Statement to BPS Families: Dear BPS Families, The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. With this in mind, we would like to share with you an important piece of information that the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) informed us of an adult case of monkeypox in our BPS community. We have worked closely with BPHC and the victim. Identify and notify exposed persons. We have worked closely with the affected school community to share this information. If you do not receive a personal invitation or specific school contact, your school community will not be affected. We share this information in accordance with our commitment to transparency and educational awareness. In general, the risk of rabies spreading to the community is very low. This can be hard to process, especially after the last several years of school, to know that we love you and are here for you. We promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all our schools. More information about monkeypox can be found on the City of Boston’s website. As recommended by BPHC, the affected person stays at home (isolates) and is safe to be with others. BPHC will provide vaccinations to those we identify as exposed contacts. As long as there are no symptoms associated with monkeypox, exposed contacts may continue their normal activities. This weekend, we cleaned and disinfected the entire affected school building as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You updated. Thank you for your continued partnership in making all our schools healthy, safe and welcoming places for all our students and staff.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI

