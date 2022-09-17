Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Seven Hills Foundation opens new youth and family center in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Seven Hills Foundation opened their Ellsworth Youth and Family Center in Worcester Wednesday. It houses five programs, most of which used to be at the Denholm Building, including the Worcester Family Resource Center and the Worcester Community Connections Coalition. "We all collaborate great as affiliates of...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Me and my husband are homeless; the streets are tough; we do not drink or do drugs, and we were never late on rent
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA – My husband and I are homeless. We are both disabled and in our 50s. We have been living in the woods for over a year. This is our first time being homeless due to the fact we don’t make enough for these outrageous prices. We don’t drink nor do drugs.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester community remembers former city councilor Barbara Haller
WORCESTER, Mass. - Longtime activist and former Worcester City Councilor Barbara Haller died on Monday after being diagnosed with cancer in May. She was 73. Haller represented District 4 on the council from 2002 to 2011 and had served on the licensing commission since 2016. At Tuesday night's city council...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's devastating': Hurricane Fiona hits close to home for Nuestra restaurant owner
WORCESTER, Mass. - Natalie Rodriguez has close ties to Puerto Rico. Both her grandparents are from there and a lot of her family still lives there. "You feel helpless," Rodriguez said. "You can't do anything for them. There's nothing you can do until things are done." What You Need To...
spectrumnews1.com
Central Mass Jazz Fest comes to downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Central Mass Jazz Fest continued Wednesday at the Worcester Beer Garden, featuring a performance by the Russo Brothers Quintet. The five-day festival started as a fundraiser for WCCA-TV in 202. Local and world-renowned musicians play free, live music at different venues around the city. Mauro DePasquale,...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Penny and Phoenix are 5-month-old sibling black female kittens. Phoenix has a white splash on her neck. They arrived at the shelter when they were around 7 weeks old and were very skittish, but they have come such a long way after spending time with our volunteers and other cats. While we would like to see these adorable kittens adopted together, they can be adopted to separate loving homes. Both kittens are friendly, playful and get along with other cats, but they would do best in a quiet home without young energetic children.
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
westernmassnews.com
Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is grieving after a high school junior collapsed and died after a cross-country meet in Ludlow last week. The high schooler’s heart stopped beating, and they never regained consciousness. “Our community is grieving,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris. Anna...
Springfield organization offers free vaccine clinic for pets
Getting vaccinated shouldn't stop at yourself or your family. Don't forget about your furry friends!
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Recreational Marijuana Shop Being Eyed In Tewksbury — 30 Seconds From Wilmington Line
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Special Town Meeting 2022: What’s on the Warrant...
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro
Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.
Highlands Today
Monkey pox was diagnosed in the Boston Public Schools community
Health and school leaders are notifying families that an “adult member” of the Boston Public School District community has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Officials said the affected school building was disinfected over the weekend. Reports sent to families and provided to NewsCenter 5 did not identify the school where the victim worked or their job title. The district pointed out, “If you do not receive a personal call or a specific school communication, your school community will not be affected.” Officials said the victim will be isolated until it is safe to be in public. “A case has been identified in an adult at one of our schools and contact tracing has been done. There is limited exposure and everyone in need is being contacted for resources and vaccinations, which are available in abundance. Be aware,” Mayor Michael Wu said Monday morning. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our priority,” the school district said in a statement. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state and federal health officials and are actively working with our partners at the Boston Public Health Authority. We are deeply committed to transparency and are taking all necessary precautions.” The virus does not spread easily. Between people, people can spread the infection once symptoms appear. Transmission is by direct contact with body fluids and monkey sores, by touching objects contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or by respiratory droplets with prolonged face-to-face contact. “An employee with monkey fever is not expected to lead to transmission within a school,” Tufts said. said Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at the medical center. Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but a rash can also occur. will be the first symptom. The rash starts out flat, raises, fills with clear fluid (vesicles), and then turns into blisters (pus-filled). A person with canker sores may have multiple lesions or they may have only a few lesions. Anyone who believes they may have mumps should be isolated, but if they must leave their home, they should wear a mask and cover any rashes or sores when they are around others. People living with or caring for someone with monkeypox should wear a mask and disposable gloves if they have to come into direct contact with the lesions, and when handling clothing or bedding if the person is unable to do so. They should wash their hands regularly, especially after contact with an infected person or their clothes, bed sheets, towels and other items or surfaces they have touched. Full Statement to BPS Families: Dear BPS Families, The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. With this in mind, we would like to share with you an important piece of information that the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) informed us of an adult case of monkeypox in our BPS community. We have worked closely with BPHC and the victim. Identify and notify exposed persons. We have worked closely with the affected school community to share this information. If you do not receive a personal invitation or specific school contact, your school community will not be affected. We share this information in accordance with our commitment to transparency and educational awareness. In general, the risk of rabies spreading to the community is very low. This can be hard to process, especially after the last several years of school, to know that we love you and are here for you. We promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of all our schools. More information about monkeypox can be found on the City of Boston’s website. As recommended by BPHC, the affected person stays at home (isolates) and is safe to be with others. BPHC will provide vaccinations to those we identify as exposed contacts. As long as there are no symptoms associated with monkeypox, exposed contacts may continue their normal activities. This weekend, we cleaned and disinfected the entire affected school building as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You updated. Thank you for your continued partnership in making all our schools healthy, safe and welcoming places for all our students and staff.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WCVB
Family business in Massachusetts has become industry leader in accessibility ramps
RANDOLPH, Mass. — By some statistics, nearly one in every 200 people need some type of accessible ramp for their home and one Massachusetts company has made its mission to help people "find their forward." Amramp Accessibility describes itself as "America's leader in U.S.-manufactured modular wheelchair and mobility scooter...
