The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling
Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since. The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at […]
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time
Last week, Brittany Mahomes brought daughter Sterling onto the field to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers Patrick Mahomes is opening up about a very special moment with his little girl. The football star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio where he shared his reaction to seeing daughter Sterling on the NFL field for the first time. During the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, Brittany Mahomes brought...
Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay is handed a four-game suspension by the NFL after arrest on a misdemeanor charge for 'breaking a vacuum cleaner during an argument with the mother of his son'
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended four games without pay for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Gay's suspension is related to an arrest for a misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park in January. The 24-year-old was arrested on January 19 on a charge of criminal...
Tiger Woods owns Tom Brady over new PGA Tour NFT project
Legendary Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly talented, but Tiger Woods won’t let him steal his shine when it comes to golfing. Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly a talented player. He’s been considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history since making his debut in 2000, and he’s accomplished a lot on and off the field. He tested his luck at golf, and he tweeted a video of a hole-out (or at least what appears to be but has been highly contested by many social media sleuths).
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
thecomeback.com
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
NFL Week 3 Best Teaser
Similar to Week 1, Week 2 featured quite a few upsets. And just like in Week 1, Week 2 also featured a ton of low-scoring games, The under has hit nearly 66% (21/32) of the time this season, and that's why this week's NFL Teaser begins with an under. It's definitely still too early to think the majority of the games are going to be low scoring, but expect a hard-fought, low-scoring contest on Thursday night between AFC North foes Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
