(Moorhead, MN) -- A 12-year resident and longtime contributor to Moorhead Public Schools. Clint Rossland is a Health Systems Engineer at Sanford Health and is running to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. He says he will use prior experiences he has in the city, saying he a participant in multiple discussions regarding the new middle and high schools, and led the referendum committee to build the new high school. Rossland says he wants to continue his commitment to the community through the school board.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO