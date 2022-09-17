ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Dewine visits the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE― Ohio Governor Mike DeWine encouraged students to live up to their full potential during a Friday visit to the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center.

Senior students Ellie Ratliff and Lance Berard led DeWine through a tour of the career center, including the welding and machining labs.

The welding students were excited to meet DeWine, equipped with earplugs, protective goggles and welding masks. The students described their career goals and why they chose to go into welding.

DeWine met with welding student Sydney McGlone, the only female student in the welding program. She told the governor about her positive experience in the program and showed off a metal basket she had created.

Moving onto the machining lab, student Brock Sheets told the governor about why he chose his career path. He currently has a job placement SouthEastern Machining in Lancaster where he is learning more about the manufacturing and design process.

Machining students created custom name keychains out of engraved metal to gift to the governor and his staff.

Superintendent Jonathan Davis discussed the high graduation rate and the variety of places where students secure jobs after graduation, including Adena Health System, Kenworth, Riffle Machine Works and more.

DeWine asked questions throughout the visit and listened to ways in which he could help the career center's mission, including securing advancing technology, supporting educators and helping to expand the center.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting.

