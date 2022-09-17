ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This earthquake was recorded north of Bellingham early Saturday morning

By Julie Shirley
 4 days ago

A quake of magnitude 2.2 was reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, centered 5.2 miles north of Bellingham. It was measured at 12 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

No damage was reported, and there were no reports on the Geological Survey’s “ Did You Feel It? ” web page.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the geological survey.

Bellingham, WA
