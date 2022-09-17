Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
What Psilocybin Does to the Brain
Psilocybin alters electrical activity in a brain region associated with emotional processing and internal awareness. Slow brain wave activity is reduced, hindering communication between faraway brain regions. Neuronal activity goes up, but in a chaotic manner that disrupts regular function. Psychedelic compounds produce intense subjective experiences and have shown promise...
psychologytoday.com
Stress-Induced Brain Fog
Being constantly busy leaves many to use technology to numb out. Not having ways to restore our sense of calm and ease leads to brain fog. There are research-based strategies to improve memory and feel grounded. Are you wondering why, as the world comes out of the collective COVID-19 trauma,...
psychologytoday.com
Grandiose Delusions and the Meaning of Life
Among people diagnosed with psychosis, grandiose beliefs appear to provide a sense of meaning in life. The idea that some delusions are psychologically beneficial is old but has recently received quantitative confirmation. This theory forces us to rethink the traditional biomedical approach that sees delusions merely as a byproduct of...
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
psychologytoday.com
The Pressures in Life Create Stress
Pressures are stressful and can breed a sense of helplessness. Imagine what it would feel like for you to have the freedom "not to." Imagine how greater freedom would help others. We're pulled and prodded by financial pressures, commuter traffic, corporate policies, technology, advertising, politics, and the people we work...
psychologytoday.com
How You Can Make an Impact in 30 Seconds Without Knowing It
Research shows that the person who does a kind act tends to underestimate its positive impact on the recipient. Small acts of kindness, which can take as little as 30 seconds, have a broad-reaching effect and can even impact our autonomic nervous system. By being intentional and taking small actions...
psychologytoday.com
What Can Parents Do About Needlestick Fears?
Needlesticks can make routine vaccinations or ongoing medical care very stressful for children. Planning ahead can help reduce fears about needlesticks. Parents can partner with medical teams to help their children overcome needlestick fears. She is so petrified; she’s terrified of needles. I don’t know where that came from. [Initially],...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
How to Resist Billions of Years of Evolution for Life Change
Evolution can actually interfere with our making positive life changes. We can leverage our pre-frontal cortex to resist evolution's inborn tendencies to maintain the status quo. Our executive functioning enables us to make deliberate choices about whether to take the bad road or good road. In my last article, I...
psychologytoday.com
How ME/CFS Research Can Provide New Insights Into Long COVID
It is important not to question the legitimacy of patients’ persisting symptoms. Measuring symptoms using occurrence measures is too imprecise. Post-exertional malaise is a key symptom of both illnesses. On Monday, September 19, 2022, #MeAction Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and long COVID activists protested to address the crisis...
psychologytoday.com
When Complex Trauma and Severe Character Pathology Meet
Complex childhood trauma with severe personality disorders require many years of treatment, often utilizing various approaches. A re-enactment of the childhood trauma occurs in the therapeutic dyad. Relational and other psychodynamic therapists believe healing is possible when certain conditions are met. Empathy, and its precursor compassion, are qualities, not skills....
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness May Help You See the Bright Side
Research has increasingly shown the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation techniques in calming stress and anxiety. Negatively interpreting ambiguous information can maintain a person's stress and anxiety. A recent study showed that mindfulness enables people to interpret ambiguous facial expressions in a more positive way. Over the last decade, there has...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal
The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
psychologytoday.com
Living With OCD as the Pandemic Wanes
The transition from pandemic to endemic disease presents unique challenges for those with OCD. Those with OCD can expect to experience anxiety and stress during this post-quarantine period of change. OCD rituals may seem to be an easier way to manage pandemic uncertainty, but the negative consequences of those rituals...
psychologytoday.com
Dogs and Humans Interpret What They See Differently
Humans are much more reliant upon vision than dogs. Naturalistic video clips from a dog's point of view were shown to dogs undergoing fMRI brain scans. Artificial neural network programming was used to analyze how the brains of humans and dogs process visual inputs. Humans process objects and actions equally...
psychologytoday.com
Preventing Autistic Burnout and ADHD Burnout
Autistic and ADHD burnout can present as a child reaching meltdown more easily, as well as increased reactivity. In order to treat symptoms of autistic and ADHD burnout, the child's environment needs to be accommodated to be more in sync with their needs. To support future generations, it is important...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
How the Little-Known Zeigarnik Effect Impacts Everyone Daily
The Zeigarnik effect is what occurs when the brain more readily recalls an interrupted task than a completed one. Unfinished tasks create mental tension, which impacts how well people perform other tasks in the meantime, according to research. Studies show making plans improves productivity. The Zeigarnik effect isn't exactly what...
psychologytoday.com
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes
New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
psychologytoday.com
Experiencing Vulnerability as the Path to More You
Vulnerability is not something to reject or run from; experiencing it is the optimal path to growth. Vulnerability is heralded by unrest—a wake-up call that allows us to consciously tune in and soothe the nervous system. When our nervous system settles in moments of vulnerability, we can access adaptive...
psychologytoday.com
Body Image and Weight
Misguided advice about weight loss puts too much emphasis on diet, exercise, and BMI. Eating habits and weight are influenced by both biological and emotional factors. It may help to shift the focus away from weight and toward overall well-being, both emotional and physical. All too often, our body image...
