Grammy-winning pop and R&B icon P!NK comes to LA for a stop at the Yaamava’ Theater. This show is sold out, but we’re going to take care of you. Our partners at Yaamava’ are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see P!NK live in concert plus more, for one lucky viewer. Text P!NK to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see P!NK live in concert on Thursday, September 29th at Yaamava’ Theater; an overnight stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on September 29th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO