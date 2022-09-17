ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

KTLA.com

Live Local: Hamasaku

For more information on Hamasaku visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 19, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary

Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see P!NK plus a stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Grammy-winning pop and R&B icon P!NK comes to LA for a stop at the Yaamava’ Theater. This show is sold out, but we’re going to take care of you. Our partners at Yaamava’ are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see P!NK live in concert plus more, for one lucky viewer. Text P!NK to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see P!NK live in concert on Thursday, September 29th at Yaamava’ Theater; an overnight stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on September 29th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a nine-day voyage from Panama to Peru aboard the Scenic Eclipse!

KTLA 5 and Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours invite you for a chance to win an ultra-luxury cruise to the coast of South America! Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win a trip for two aboard the Scenic Eclipse, for a nine-day cruise from Panama to Peru, where you’ll explore rainforests, coral reefs, and more. Complete official rules are below. Experience all-inclusive world-class luxury; enter today for your chance to win with KTLA 5 and Scenic Cruises.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, September 17th, 2022

-000- Canstruction Orange County. CANstructionOC is on display! See all eight creative CANstruction sculptures at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. In fact, you can vote for your favorite at the canstructionoc.org website. All of the food items used, and your vote donation, benefit the Orange County Food Bank. -0-
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Authentic Japanese Yakitori in the South Bay

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori was originally founded in 1992. The Gardena location was the first to stake its claim in the community but quickly gained popularity and over the years and has expanded to serve hungry patrons in the greater Los Angeles area and has even made its way to the shores of Tokyo.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle that was believed to be stolen in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began at low speeds as the driver obeyed traffic laws, stopping at red lights and stop signs with as many as eight Sheriff’s Department vehicles following close behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Viral thefts of Kias, Hyundais prompt Orange County lawsuit

Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department alerted the community to a viral TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. One in five vehicle thefts this year is a Kia or Hyundai, police said, and officials believe that is in part due to the lack of an “immobilizer,” an anti-theft device that’s absent from key-started Kias and Hyundais manufactured between 2011 and 2021.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Armed robber holds up downtown L.A. convenience store

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a convenience store in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month. The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect entered the shop located in the 1800 block of W. Olympic Boulevard a little after 1 a.m. on Sept. 13. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA

