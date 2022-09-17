Read full article on original website
DAVID MORRISON
4d ago
indeed the midnight express should be in the hall of fame. their feud with the rock-n-roll express was my all time favorite feud to watch, even the best brawls they had was with the fabulous free birds.
6
Nonya Biz
4d ago
Bobby Eaton probably the most under rated wrestler of all time definitely deserved more recognition when he was alive then he got .I had met him in person super nice guy he deserves in the hall of fame
4
