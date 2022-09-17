ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight

Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown

Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sources: Gloversville mayor forcing police chief out

13 Investigates is told Gloversville Police Chief Anthony Clay has been asked to resign. This news comes just weeks after he gave us an exclusive look at just how bad the opioid crisis is in his city. We have learned that city leaders were furious with the chief’s decision to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

COVID bivalent booster clinic set in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doses of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster are coming into public circulation. In the North Country, Warren County is doing its part to help distribute doses. Warren County’s Health Services department will hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Doses of the Moderna...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized

The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
MALTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Galway fire chief remembered, honored

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friends and family honored the life of former Galway Fire Chief Chad Jazwinski Sun. morning. “He knew how to have a good time, he knew how to lighten the mood when he walked into a room, and he was always a calming force regardless of how stressful a situation was,” Heather […]
GALWAY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Garlic Fest returning to Warrensburg in October

WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air. The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct....
WARRENSBURG, NY
WNYT

Lyall among many missing loved ones being honored by cyclists

Early Friday morning, 100 cyclists will gear up at the Guilderland YMCA to ride 100 miles for missing children. One name they will be biking for is Suzanne Lyall. For 24 years, the Capital Region has seen her picture on playing cards, coasters and posters. Lyall was 19 years old,...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Albany man threatens women with handgun

An Albany man is accused of threatening two women with a loaded handgun. Albany police say they were called at noon on September 18 to an apartment on Park Ave. for an armed man inside. Police say they saw someone throw a loaded handgun out of a window upon arrival.
ALBANY, NY

