Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
WNYT
Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight
Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
WNYT
Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown
Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Driver shortage forces Ballston Spa CSD to cancel bus routes
Some students in Ballston Spa won't be able to take the bus to or from school on Monday.
WNYT
Sources: Gloversville mayor forcing police chief out
13 Investigates is told Gloversville Police Chief Anthony Clay has been asked to resign. This news comes just weeks after he gave us an exclusive look at just how bad the opioid crisis is in his city. We have learned that city leaders were furious with the chief’s decision to...
Schenectady to discuss lowering speed limit to 25
The Schenectady City Council will discuss reducing the citywide speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Monday.
cnyhomepage.com
COVID bivalent booster clinic set in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doses of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster are coming into public circulation. In the North Country, Warren County is doing its part to help distribute doses. Warren County’s Health Services department will hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Doses of the Moderna...
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
Averill Park student gets ‘picture perfect’ AP score
Liam Rounds, a Class of 2022 graduate from Averill Park High School, earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022.
Galway fire chief remembered, honored
GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friends and family honored the life of former Galway Fire Chief Chad Jazwinski Sun. morning. “He knew how to have a good time, he knew how to lighten the mood when he walked into a room, and he was always a calming force regardless of how stressful a situation was,” Heather […]
WRGB
Emergency, Hazmat crews at Schenectady apartment after reports of a meth lab discovered
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating an area of the Netherlands Apartment complex on Dorwaldt Ave in Schenectady for what reports are saying appears to be a methamphetamine cooking lab. Reports first came in around 9:45 am when Schenectady County Patrol Division was executing an...
NEWS10 ABC
Garlic Fest returning to Warrensburg in October
WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air. The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct....
WNYT
Lyall among many missing loved ones being honored by cyclists
Early Friday morning, 100 cyclists will gear up at the Guilderland YMCA to ride 100 miles for missing children. One name they will be biking for is Suzanne Lyall. For 24 years, the Capital Region has seen her picture on playing cards, coasters and posters. Lyall was 19 years old,...
Vermonter allegedly jumps from window to escape police
While police were on the scene, the man allegedly jumped from a second-floor window and tried to run off.
WNYT
Albany man threatens women with handgun
An Albany man is accused of threatening two women with a loaded handgun. Albany police say they were called at noon on September 18 to an apartment on Park Ave. for an armed man inside. Police say they saw someone throw a loaded handgun out of a window upon arrival.
Rutland woman hospitalized after Route 7 crash
A Rutland woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a tractor-trailer on US Route 7.
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
