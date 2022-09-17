Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William's First Message Since The Queen's Funeral Was For A Meaningful Cause
The grieving royal spoke about an issue he said was close to his grandmother's heart.
‘We need an intervention’: five ways to fix the Edinburgh festival fringe
Too pricy, too elitist, just too big? After the criticisms of this year’s event, a panel of festival regulars consider the way forward for Edinburgh’s summer spectacular
Ireland’s Paper Panther Builds Buzz At Cartoon Forum With ‘Little Whale’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A pre-school series produced by Ireland’s Paper Panther Productions, “Little Whale” was one of the early-breakouts at this year’s Cartoon Forum. Following their Tuesday pitch, series director Carol Freeman and producer Chris Hees greeted a steady stream of French studios and U.K. buyers, among others, auguring a bright future for the maritime project. Paper Panther shared this exclusive first-look with Variety. Loosely adapted from Freeman’s 2018 short “The Bird & The Whale” – a hand-painted gem that would claim nearly 70 awards throughout its festival run – this series follows the gentle Little Whale and his courageous friend Narwhalia as they travel...
Comments / 0