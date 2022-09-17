ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lawmakers introduce new sports gambling bill in Missouri

By Joey Schneider
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02u78r_0hzaGehz00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers are back at the Capitol for a special session to address tax cut proposals, but it appears there could also be some talks around sports gambling.

Missouri State Rep. Dan Houx (R-54th District) introduced HB4 earlier this week in an effort to legalize sports gambling within the state. According to online records , the Missouri House of Representatives could discuss the bill as soon as Monday.

The bill calls for new sports wagering provisions to legalize retail activity on state riverboat casinos and approve sports district mobile licenses for services such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Casinos would be entitled to a retail sportsbook and at least three mobile sports wagering platforms per location.

Other components of the bill include initial application fees up to $150,000 for providers, a tax rate of 10% of adjusted gross receipts, and an annual license renewal fee no larger than $50,000. The bill also calls for a $10,000 fee to cover the cost of a full reinvestigation of the provider every four years.

‘My son instantly vomited and had a nosebleed’; Mother speaking out of potential harm in spicy chip challenge

According to the bill, revenues received from taxes would be deposited into the State Treasury and credited to the “Gaming Proceeds for Education Fund.”

Houx’s bill is similar to one he introduced last year HB 2502 , which included language sought by a coalition of casinos and professional sports teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and many Kansas City teams. Supporters are hopeful such legislation could generate tens of millions of dollars for the state each year.

Dozens of states, including neighboring states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee, have already legalized sports betting. Missourians attempted to cash in when Kansas legalized sports betting earlier this month with more than 100,000 people in Missouri trying to place bets through licensed Kansas operators before being blocked by geofencing software.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 7

Terri Miller
4d ago

Oh yeah, just like the proceeds from the lottery was going to education. Liars!🤣

Reply(1)
4
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri ranked ninth unhappiest state in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
mymoinfo.com

Missourians Would Vote For Recreational Marijuana

(Jefferson City) A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing. Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Mobile#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hb4#The State Treasury
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Tax issues still before Missouri lawmakers this week

Missouri legislators are back at the Capitol this week as they continue their Special Session discussion of providing across the board income tax cuts. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says he thinks Missourians can spend their own money more wisely than the government can …. Several tax cut plans are being...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Large increase in young driver fatalities in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — Each year, thousands of teens lose their lives in car crashes, and hundreds of thousands are treated in emergency departments for injuries related to motor vehicle crashes. For years, traffic crashes have been the number one teenage killer in America. According to a report put together by Zutobi (a driver’s education platform) on […]
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy