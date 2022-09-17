ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Huckabee Sanders discharged from an Arkansas hospital cancer free, statement says

By Cate Skinner
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Sarah for Governor campaign released a statement that said Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been discharged from an Arkansas hospital cancer free.

On Friday, Sanders released a statement revealing that she underwent surgery after learning she had thyroid cancer.

“Sarah and her entire family are appreciative of the prayers and well-wishes from Arkansans and many friends from across the country,” Communications Director of the Sarah for Governor Campaign Judd Deere said.

Representatives said Sanders will spend the remainder of her recovery at home and is in great spirits.

