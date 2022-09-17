Read full article on original website
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorite once more to take the World Series home. […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Mariners will win 2022 World Series
The Seattle Mariners are on pace to make the 2022 MLB postseason, and once they officially do clinch a seat in the playoffs, it would be the first time since Julio Rodriguez came into this world that the franchise will be playing beyond the regular season. With that being said, here are three reasons why Rodriguez and the Mariners could end up having a wild World Series celebration when it is all said and done.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 9/21/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Athletics prediction and pick. Robbie Ray takes the bump for the Mariners, while James Kaprielian gets the call for the Athletics. Robbie Ray has a 3.72 ERA, which is about one run higher than what the Mariners were […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 9/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, […] The post Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The best Cardinals fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals picked up a thrilling 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 that saw Kyler Murray lead a 20-point comeback in the second half. After struggling to get much of anything going on offense to open the season, Murray finally decided to take matters into his own hands to drag Arizona to a victory.
NFL・
Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history
Aaron Judge is him. The New York Yankees slugger just hit a milestone-setting home run to reach 60 blasts for the season. Check out the monster moon shot that puts him right at the doorstep of Roger Maris’ American League record: Home. Run. No. 60. 🔥 Aaron Judge is a monster pic.twitter.com/PqWuS7p94v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 3 vs. Broncos
With the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 3 game versus the Denver Broncos just over the horizon, the prospects of a 2-1 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the 49ers-Broncos game, it’s time to make some 49ers Week 6 predictions. After dropping their Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears in an ugly, […] The post 3 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 3 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto strolls into incredible milestone MLB hasn’t seen in over 100 years
What Aaron Judge is to home runs, Juan Soto is to drawing walks. Not that the San Diego Padres star can’t hit them out of the park, but of all his baseball skills, his plate discipline is what stands out the most. That was highlighted anew when he got issued a free pass during Wednesday night’s game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.
Aaron Judge’s hilarious reaction to fans not caring about him hitting doubles
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one home run away from history, after posting his historic 60th home run in a thrilling walk-off victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday. With every plate appearance being must-see TV, millions of eyes are on Judge in anticipation of a dinger that would tie Roger Maris’ AL-record of 61 homers set in 1961. However, Judge’s two hits in the Yankees’ latest 14-2 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates were “mere” doubles, with one even teasingly leaving the yard via a ground rule two-bagger.
Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61
On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CC Sabathia hilariously roasted after bizarre shoe size admission
CC Sabathia had a lot of laughs during Wednesday night’s MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition broadcast of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Padres after he revealed to the rest of the panel that his size grew from a size 13 to 15 during his time in the big leagues. Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, and Chris Young all had their laughs at the expense of CC Sabathia as well, but it’s all for fun.
The team ‘poised’ to pull off Jimmy Garoppolo trade in offseason, revealed
Back in the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers tried to look for a trade destination for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Fast forward to today, the 49ers have Jimmy G, who will be turning 31 in November, back operating as their starter following Trey Lance’s unfortunate season-ending injury. They would have had a bigger problem today at […] The post The team ‘poised’ to pull off Jimmy Garoppolo trade in offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Vierling morphs into Aaron Judge, pulls off extremely rare feat not seen in 122 years
Aaron Judge is the talk of the baseball universe right now for obvious reasons. But allow Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling to have his moment, too. Vierling put the Phillies on his back Wednesday night at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and led them to a skid-snapping 4-3 victory in extra innings.
Watch Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first Yankees Grand Slam vs. the Pirates
New York Yankees rookie phenom Oswaldo Cabrera has become a fan favorite in New York with his work on defense, but it was his bat that had the crowd roaring in the Bronx early on Wednesday. Cabrera came up in a big spot in the first inning, facing Roansy Contreras with two outs and the […] The post Watch Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first Yankees Grand Slam vs. the Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Monumental Tua Tagovailoa rookie card pulled at the best possible time
More often than not, collectors would end up with less of what they paid for when purchasing a pack or box of sports cards. This is true for almost all of the major leagues out there, such as the NBA, MLB, and NFL. Football cards, in particular, are on a high right now since the […] The post Monumental Tua Tagovailoa rookie card pulled at the best possible time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
