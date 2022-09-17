ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions

By Steven Masso
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions.

On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated.

There detectives found three children, ranging in age from 10 months to 4-years old, in a bedroom. The post stated that the “living conditions of the residence were deplorable.”

The City of Brownsville Health Department was called to the scene because the floor was covered in animal feces and the walls had mold.

Child Protective Services were called and took possession of the children, the post stated.

Agents also found drugs at the residence.

Bertha Olvido, 56, Esau Alas Cruz, 30, Isaias Najera, 25, Priscilla Amaro, 31, and Amber Amaro 22, were arrested on charges of Possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized crime and abandon/endangering a child with criminal neglect. Their bonds were each set at $30,000.

Leonel Torres, 18, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

Juan Torres, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Evelyn Amaro, 37, was arrested for traffic warrants.

Comments / 5

Shelly Ward
1d ago

I'm curious as to whether these were legal or illegal people? If legal, hopefully there are better adult relatives to come pick the little ones up out of foster care. If illegal, I worry what will become of the little ones. All those adults can go...yeah, I'll keep that thought to myself. Nasty people.

Reply
4
