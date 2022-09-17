Viktor, Erie Zoo’s Amur tiger, dies at 17

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo has announced that its 17-year-old Amur tiger passed away this morning (Saturday, Sept. 17).

This news comes the same week that Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, had to be euthanized due to age-related issues. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death.







According to the Erie Zoo, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Viktor underwent a procedure to remedy an ingrown claw, perform a general physical exam, and obtain diagnostics relating to minor symptoms he had recently begun exhibiting. He was placed under anesthesia.

The zoo reports Viktor was exhibiting mild but unusual behaviors of lethargy and lack of appetite along with discolored urine prior to the procedure, and that those symptoms seemed to worsen after the exam.

Veterinary staff began medical treatment immediately after noticing his worsening symptoms.

“We make a commitment to ensure that all of our animals live the healthiest and most comfortable lives throughout all stages of their life. As a geriatric animal, we had to weigh the risk of sedating Viktor, but ultimately determined it was best for his wellbeing and comfort to move forward with the procedure to remove his ingrown claw and perform the necessary diagnostics. Sadly, despite our best efforts, he ultimately succumbed to what appears to be a preexisting condition. We will be conducting further tests and a necropsy to determine the cause of death,” said Erie Zoo Head Veterinarian Dr. Jenna Epstein, D.V.M.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Statistics median life expectancy for male Amur tigers is 16 years.

Viktor, nicknamed Mr. Floofy by his caretakers, was 17 at the time of his death. The zoo reports the cause of death is not known at this time, but it is suspected to be linked to an underlying illness based on his previous clinical symptoms and age.

“This has been a very challenging time for our Zoo family with the passing of both our elderly lioness, Nala, and now Viktor, especially so close together. Over 60 of our 300 animals have surpassed their average life expectancy and these elderly animals continue to live comfortable and enriching lives in their senior years. Every team member here commits to daily and personalized care for every animal. Strong bonds are created and when an animal passes it is felt to the same magnitude of losing a loved one. Viktor and Nala are true testaments to this bond and will be deeply missed,” stated Roo Kojancie, Chief Operations Officer.

Viktor served as an ambassador to his species, Amur tigers (formerly known as Siberian tigers), which have been classified as Endangered by the IUCN Red List. The wild population of the Amur tiger is currently estimated to be less than 500. Their threats include of loss of prey, habitat loss, and poaching.

The Erie Zoo says it continues to contribute to wild Amur tiger conservation and education with current 14 year old female Amur tiger, Tikva.

The Erie Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

