Mayor Phil Goode Update Update September 19, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott is hosting a series of Open House public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay Zone (also called the AVO). Citizens can speak to City staff, ask questions and share their comments about the proposed district. The first Open House was held last Thursday. But, if you missed it, there is no need to worry! Three more are scheduled as follows: Tomorrow Sept. 20th – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22nd – 10 a.m. to 12 noon Oct. 5th – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All meetings take place at the Airport Terminal located at 6600 Airport Avenue. You may arrive any time during the allotted time period. There is not a formal program, but opportunities to speak directly with staff members who can answer your questions. After all the Open Houses are held, the Planning & Zoning Commission will continue a public hearing on Thursday, October 13 at 9 AM in the City Council Chambers at 201 S. Cortez. Links are below.
Prescott Valley Town Center Businesses Open During Construction
It’s easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project as well as the new 5 Guys and Jersey Mikes locations. During this work, Prescott Valley Town Center...
The New YavaLine Regional Transit System Has Arrived, Oh YAV!
The YavaLine Regional Transit System Has Arrived, Oh YAV!. On September 12, 2022, the Town of Prescott Valley launched its first phase of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CYMPO) Phased Transit Plan. The new transit system, the YavaLine Regional Transit System (YAV), began operation of its On-Demand/Microtransit system in the heart of Prescott Valley.
Fee Free Day On Saturday
Prescott NF Waives Day-Use Fees for National Public Lands Day. In celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) and to encourage a shared sense of land stewardship, the Forest Service announces another “fee-free day” on Saturday, September 24. As the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands, NPLD is an excellent opportunity for more Americans to get outdoors and connect with their public lands.
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
Prescott Valley, AZ Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY WEEK NOW
The Prescott Valley Police Department is joining the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in announcing this year’s “Child Passenger Safety Week” campaign conducted from September 18, 2022, through September 24, 2022, with National Seat Check Day, September 24th. This is in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This will enhance enforcement and public visibility of the child passenger safety laws during this one-week period.
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
Prescott Valley Police Dept. Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Attempted Theft
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a male subject who attempted a burglary at Circle K, 2727 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley. The suspect went behind the counter and attempted to steal eight packs of cigarettes. When confronted by an employee at the entrance door, the suspect returned the cigarettes and left the scene in a blue Scion XB, which was driven by an unknown female.
Returning Arizona to Its Silver Screen Glory?
Prescott Film Festival discusses new AZ tax credit’s implications Sept. 28. Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona tax incentive that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
Plane crash in Arizona takes lives of Texas business owners
A Texas contractor and his wife have died in a plane crash in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS ON PROBATION. Over the past few weeks, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) has been gathering information on Evan Blackwood (23) of Cottonwood who is currently on probation. With enough evidence for a search warrant, detectives executed a search of Blackwood’s residence. Once inside, Detectives located Blackwood’s brother, Michael Smith (18) of Cottonwood, with a handgun and a few fentanyl pills on him.
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
How to Grow Ivory Pampas Grass
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Ivory Pampas Grass. Dwarf Pampas Grass blends into a desert or Mediterranean landscape well. The ivory-colored plumes reach well above the foliage and offer an architectural look around patios and ponds. Well suited as a visual barrier or hedge in the far reaches of the garden. Plant with other bold forms like Agave and Yucca or keep it the standout plant amongst evergreen shrubs and perennials.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
