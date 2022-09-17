Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott is hosting a series of Open House public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay Zone (also called the AVO). Citizens can speak to City staff, ask questions and share their comments about the proposed district. The first Open House was held last Thursday. But, if you missed it, there is no need to worry! Three more are scheduled as follows: Tomorrow Sept. 20th – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22nd – 10 a.m. to 12 noon Oct. 5th – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All meetings take place at the Airport Terminal located at 6600 Airport Avenue. You may arrive any time during the allotted time period. There is not a formal program, but opportunities to speak directly with staff members who can answer your questions. After all the Open Houses are held, the Planning & Zoning Commission will continue a public hearing on Thursday, October 13 at 9 AM in the City Council Chambers at 201 S. Cortez. Links are below.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO