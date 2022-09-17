Read full article on original website
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Relief Ace Likely Returning This Week
Blake Treinen, the best reliever in the Dodgers bullpen in 2021, is likely to return on Thursday after his most recent stint on the injured list.
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Amed Rosario was called out on a controversial call at home as the Guardians and White Sox battle for the division.
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorite once more to take the World Series home. […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Remaining in Blue Would Make Gavin Lux a Happy Man
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has been one of the best players in the league, and Gavin Lux wants to be with Turner for life
3 reasons why Mariners will win 2022 World Series
The Seattle Mariners are on pace to make the 2022 MLB postseason, and once they officially do clinch a seat in the playoffs, it would be the first time since Julio Rodriguez came into this world that the franchise will be playing beyond the regular season. With that being said, here are three reasons why Rodriguez and the Mariners could end up having a wild World Series celebration when it is all said and done.
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Admitted Something About Trayce Thompson Long Suspected
No one expected Trayce Thompson to be as important as he's been to the Dodgers, including Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the […] The post ‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/21/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Dodgers prediction and pick. Madison Bumgarner takes the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Dustin May gets the call for the Dodgers. Madison Bumgarner had a 2.76 ERA on May 26. His ERA...
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, […] The post Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m a part of Philly still’: Nets star Ben Simmons’ recent revelation will piss off Sixers fans
One of the most captivating storylines that plagued the NBA last season was that of Ben Simmons and his high-profile exit from the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons pretty much went on strike and refused to play as he forced his way out of the team. He eventually got his wish as the Sixers sent him to […] The post ‘I’m a part of Philly still’: Nets star Ben Simmons’ recent revelation will piss off Sixers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history
Aaron Judge is him. The New York Yankees slugger just hit a milestone-setting home run to reach 60 blasts for the season. Check out the monster moon shot that puts him right at the doorstep of Roger Maris’ American League record: Home. Run. No. 60. 🔥 Aaron Judge is a monster pic.twitter.com/PqWuS7p94v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s hilarious reaction to spoiled Yankees fans unimpressed with his double vs. Pirates
Aaron Judge will have to wait for at least another day for his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season to come. He nearly had it Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he hit a ground-rule double in the fifth inning. For a moment there, Yankees fans thought they were going to witness history be made again, but a double wasn’t too shabby either.
Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61
On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a ‘significant’ suspension
Udoka could miss some or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season for a violation of team rules. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in...
