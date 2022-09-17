ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Sports Roundup: RBHS boys soccer on a winning streak

The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys soccer team used homecoming week to establish a winning streak. The Bulldogs (6-6) posted home victories over St. Edward 6-1 on Sept. 15 and St. Francis 3-0 on Sept. 13 with three tallies in the final 23 minutes. RBHS has won three straight and are...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Nebraska's Top 10 high school volleyball performances

Near the halfway point of the Nebraska high school volleyball season, we combed through the MaxPreps volleyball statistics leaderboards in search of the Cornhusker State's top performances. And there were plenty. Starting with Fremont outside hitter Mattie Dalton's 36-kill, 17-dig performance through Hershey star Emma Hall's 28 kill, 16 dig...
