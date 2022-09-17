ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

MaxPreps

Nebraska's Top 10 high school volleyball performances

Near the halfway point of the Nebraska high school volleyball season, we combed through the MaxPreps volleyball statistics leaderboards in search of the Cornhusker State's top performances. And there were plenty. Starting with Fremont outside hitter Mattie Dalton's 36-kill, 17-dig performance through Hershey star Emma Hall's 28 kill, 16 dig...
HIGH SCHOOL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Sports Roundup: RBHS boys soccer on a winning streak

The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys soccer team used homecoming week to establish a winning streak. The Bulldogs (6-6) posted home victories over St. Edward 6-1 on Sept. 15 and St. Francis 3-0 on Sept. 13 with three tallies in the final 23 minutes. RBHS has won three straight and are...
RIVERSIDE, IL
#Var#Maxpreps
Kearney Hub

Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame

KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame. Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.
KEARNEY, NE
sfstandard.com

San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 4

Seven of San Francisco’s high school football teams took to the field in Week 4, while Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius and Washington were on byes. Balboa was the lone city team to win, but Lowell kept Dougherty Valley close on Saturday afternoon and Galileo found the end zone for the first time this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

