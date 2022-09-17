Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football: OHSAA Week 6 schedule, stats, scores & more
The 2022 Ohio high school football season continues this week with games Wednesday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Buckeye State.
MaxPreps
Nebraska's Top 10 high school volleyball performances
Near the halfway point of the Nebraska high school volleyball season, we combed through the MaxPreps volleyball statistics leaderboards in search of the Cornhusker State's top performances. And there were plenty. Starting with Fremont outside hitter Mattie Dalton's 36-kill, 17-dig performance through Hershey star Emma Hall's 28 kill, 16 dig...
MaxPreps
Texas high school football: Clifton Cooper, Blake Flowers top state passing yardage leaders
With high school football heating up in the state of Texas, nearly every team has played four games. Fifty-four quarterbacks have thrown for at least 1,000 yards and the top signal caller on our state passing yardage leaderboard has topped 2,000 yards. Clifton Cooper of Ponder leads the way with...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Sports Roundup: RBHS boys soccer on a winning streak
The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys soccer team used homecoming week to establish a winning streak. The Bulldogs (6-6) posted home victories over St. Edward 6-1 on Sept. 15 and St. Francis 3-0 on Sept. 13 with three tallies in the final 23 minutes. RBHS has won three straight and are...
Kearney Hub
Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame
KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame. Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.
MaxPreps
No. 3 St. Frances Academy at No. 25 Dutch Fork: Follow live, how to watch online, players to watch
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) will head to No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) Friday in a matchup between the top-ranked teams in Maryland and South Carolina. The game will be streamed by FloFootball. St. Frances Academy (3-0) is riding an 11-game winning streak under head coach Messay...
Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Sept. 12-18)
Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Sept. 12-18 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Emma Alewine, ...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 4
Seven of San Francisco’s high school football teams took to the field in Week 4, while Sacred Heart Cathedral, St. Ignatius and Washington were on byes. Balboa was the lone city team to win, but Lowell kept Dougherty Valley close on Saturday afternoon and Galileo found the end zone for the first time this season.
