Apopka, FL

16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say

By Jack DeMarco
 4 days ago
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police.

Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and administered aid until the Apopka Fire Department arrived.

The victim told police that she was approached by a man armed with a handgun demanding her purse and car keys.

Police said despite the victim immediately surrendering her purse to the subject, he still shot her and fled the area in a van.

The victim was able to provide police with a description of the van before being transported to the hospital.

An Apopka police officer located a van at a residence on the corner of Conure Street and Swallow Court, just a few blocks south of Apopka High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the high school was placed on secure status while police investigated the shooting.

Investigators located evidence connecting one of the occupants of the residence to the robbery and shooting. They also found a stolen firearm inside the residence.

The 16-year-old was arrested and is being charged with attempted homicide during the commission of a felony, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

