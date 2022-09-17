ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'

Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
BELL CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Sports
City
Jackson, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Poplar Bluff, MO
Education
Jackson, MO
Education
Jackson, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
semoball.com

Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'

DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Bears bat around in fifth, mercy-rule East Carter

ELLSINORE — It was a hot one at East Carter and Greenville's bats were on fire with 14 hits for the Bears as they handed the Redbirds a 14-2 setback. Greenville used a big fifth inning to put it out of reach with 12 hitters stepping up to the plate and eight runs scoring.
GREENVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

Sikeston fire ignited by bailer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Scott County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 600 block of County Hwy. 448, west of the drag strip in Sikeston, Mo. Once on the scene, they asked for the assistance from area agencies for a large grass...
SIKESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident

Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Swimming#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Indians
Kait 8

Man dies in afternoon crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Water in Piedmont, Mo. tests positive for E. coli

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Piedmont, Missouri is under a boil order because of E. coli in their water. City officials say a bird got into the filter system and died. At Clearwater High School, hallways are empty. “We had some rumors that it was more than just a typical boil...
PIEDMONT, MO
darnews.com

Doniphan to become Treasure Trove Oct. 1

Now is the time to start gathering goods for Doniphan’s third annual city-wide yard sale, Saturday, Oct. 1. Serra McCabe, one of the coordinators of the event, says, “The main flow for those buying and selling will begin at 8 a.m., and continue until 4 p.m., but we welcome people to come earlier than that if they need the time to set up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff man killed in crash

On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential

DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy