Predictions for Week 2 games in the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 Thursday to begin Week 2 in the National Football League. Here are Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Gerry Dulac’s predictions for the rest of the NFL’s Week 1 slate.

SUNDAY

New York Jets (0-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-0), 1 p.m. (CBS in Toledo) — The Browns needed a big ol’ sweeping 59-yard field goal from Cade York to beat their former teammate, Baker Mayfield, in the opener. But one thing hasn’t changed: They still run the ball better than any team in the AFC, maybe the league. Prediction: Browns, 24-10

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Detroit Lions (0-1), 1 p.m. (Fox in Toledo) — Among the Week 1 surprises was the Lions putting up 35 points in a three-point loss to the Eagles. But maybe it shouldn’t be. They ended last season by scoring 37 points against the Packers. The new-name Commanders were in command with new QB Carson Wentz. Prediction: Lions, 28-27

New England Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0), 1 p.m. — The Steelers won’t have T.J. Watt, but they might have a way of compensating for his absence against the Patriots. Linebackers coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores was 4-1 in the last five meetings against his former team when he was head coach in Miami. Prediction: Steelers, 20-16

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0), 1 p.m. — Do not go to sleep on that Dolphins defense, which held the Patriots to just one touchdown last week. It might be better than the one in purple. The Ravens gave up 309 passing yards and 24 first downs against the Jets and former teammate Joe Flacco. Prediction: Ravens, 17-16

Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1), 1 p.m. — The Colts have done this every year since 2014 — fail to win their season opener, more often than not to an inferior team. For proof: The Jaguars haven’t won a season opener since, well, they beat the Colts in 2020. But that Jonathan Taylor is a beast. Prediction: Colts, 24-20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-0), 1 p.m. — Tom Brady certainly didn’t look like a 45-year-old guy who wanted to retire six months ago with his performance this past week in Dallas. Will he ever start to show his age? One of the few times he did was last December, when the Saints shut him out in a 9-0 defeat in Tampa. Prediction: Buccaneers, 20-19

Carolina Panthers (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0), 1 p.m. — Saquon Barkley was back in a big way for the Giants, rushing for 164 yards and catching six passes for 30 more in an upset win against the Titans. That might be a foreboding sign for the Panthers, who gave up 217 yards rushing last week against the Browns. Prediction: Panthers, 23-17

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1), 4:05 p.m. — The Falcons were up to their old tricks with a new coach, blowing a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Saints. The Rams, who averaged 26.8 points in the final 10 games on their way to the Super Bowl, were held to one touchdown against the Bills. Prediction: Rams, 35-17

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-1), 4:05 p.m. — Geno Smith actually looked like a quarterback capable of squeezing out a handful of victories, getting the best of his opening-game duel with Russell Wilson. Trey Lance, meantime, looked like a quarterback capable of producing plenty of losses, which the 49ers can’t afford. Prediction: 49ers, 24-20

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1), 4:25 p.m. (CBS in Toledo) — The Bengals are no doubt sick about the way they lost to the Steelers, having a PAT blocked because of an alignment error a high school team wouldn’t make. The Cowboys, of course, are sick about losing Dak Prescott. Maybe they should call the Steelers. Prediction: Bengals, 26-21

Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Denver Broncos (0-1), 4:25 p.m. — No coach distinguished himself less than Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett, whose bone-headed waste of time in the final minute, all to set up a 64-yard field goal attempt, cost them a victory in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. And then he used his timeouts to prolong the ending. Ugh. Prediction: Broncos, 23-17

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-1), 4:25 p.m. — Imagine the Cardinals got a good look at what a wise investment in a quarterback looks like when they saw Patrick Mahomes best their $230 million guy, Kyler Murray. It makes Derek Carr’s $121 million contract look cheap. Bet he thinks that, too. Prediction: Raiders, 28-24

Chicago Bears (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-1), 8:20 p.m. (NBC) — Aaron Rodgers is getting a little gray in the beard — literally — and he might keep looking older without Davante Adams. But the Bears have lost six in a row, 15 of the past 17 and 21 of the past 24 meetings with the Packers. Looks like another storm brewing. Prediction: Packers, 30-17

MONDAY

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN) — The Titans might need Home Run Throwback — their special teams touchdown play in the Music City Miracle of 2000 — to beat the Bills this time. The Titans losing to the Giants was the surprise of opening week. The Bills looking unstoppable against the Rams was not. Prediction: Bills, 31-20

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), 8:30 p.m. (ABC) — Jalen Hurts has a new toy in town, and his name is A.J. Brown. They connected more often than Bobby Clarke and Rick MacLeish in the opener. Is the Vikings defense as good as it was in holding Aaron Rodgers to one touchdown? They’ll find out against the Eagles. Prediction: Eagles, 28-24