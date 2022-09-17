ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe City, MO

QND girls golfers defend title at Kirksville, while Hannibal finishes third

KIRKSVILLE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls golf team is priming itself for the postseason. Tuesday, the Raiders recorded a pair of personal-best 18-hole scores and successfully defended their championship of the Kirksville Invitational, shooting a 345 at Kirksville Country Club. Kirksville finished second at 376 and Hannibal was third at 391. Palmyra tied for eighth at 450.
Liquor Booth Play of the Game: Harshberger’s seventh-inning double lifts Cougars to victory

CANTON, Mo. — Bragging rights on the softball diamond in Lewis County were in limbo when Emma Harshberger stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning Monday. Canton led Highland 5-4, but the Cougars had runners at second and third with two outs after Addy Abell and Olivia Ritterbusch sandwiched a single and double between a groundout and a popout. Harshberger jumped on the first pitch from the Tigers’ Emma Hultz and drove a two-run double to center field for a 6-5 lead.
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work

The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
Man dead, woman injured in Boone County crash

A Fayette man is dead after a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said, in a release, that the crash happened Sunday at 9:06 pm on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford Explorer on its...
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times

EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
