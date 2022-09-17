Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
QND girls golfers defend title at Kirksville, while Hannibal finishes third
KIRKSVILLE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls golf team is priming itself for the postseason. Tuesday, the Raiders recorded a pair of personal-best 18-hole scores and successfully defended their championship of the Kirksville Invitational, shooting a 345 at Kirksville Country Club. Kirksville finished second at 376 and Hannibal was third at 391. Palmyra tied for eighth at 450.
muddyriversports.com
Liquor Booth Play of the Game: Harshberger’s seventh-inning double lifts Cougars to victory
CANTON, Mo. — Bragging rights on the softball diamond in Lewis County were in limbo when Emma Harshberger stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning Monday. Canton led Highland 5-4, but the Cougars had runners at second and third with two outs after Addy Abell and Olivia Ritterbusch sandwiched a single and double between a groundout and a popout. Harshberger jumped on the first pitch from the Tigers’ Emma Hultz and drove a two-run double to center field for a 6-5 lead.
muddyriversports.com
High five: Venvertloh breaks QHS boys soccer team’s single-game scoring record in WB6 victory
GALESBURG, Ill. — The right approach offensively is something the Quincy High School boys soccer players have tried to perfect. Tuesday night, the Blue Devils dialed it as well as they have all season. “The team was very calm on the ball tonight to begin the game, very organized...
muddyriversports.com
Two QHS golfers earn all-conference as Blue Devils finish fourth in WB6 championships
GALESBURG, Ill. — If the individual leaderboard is any indication of where the Quincy High School boys golf team is headed, it will be back toward the top of the Western Big 6 Conference heap in the coming years. A pair of Blue Devils finished in the top 12,...
muddyriversports.com
Seventh heaven: QHS girls golf team wins its seventh straight WB6 championship
KEWANEE, Ill. — Sunday’s practice round at Midland Golf Club gave the Quincy High School girls team a blueprint for how to manage the course. “They really concentrated and took good notes,” Blue Devils coach HanLynn Vahlkamp said. Every notation led to something significant. Four QHS golfers...
muddyriversports.com
QU women’s soccer team breaks through, scores two second-half goals for first victory
QUINCY — First, tears fell. Then, a little disbelief. Finally, total elation. That’s how Sunday afternoon evolved for first-year Quincy University women’s soccer coach Mackenzie Schissel and her entire team. Held scoreless through the first six regular season games, the Hawks ended that drought when senior forward...
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Fayette man killed in Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
krcgtv.com
Man dead, woman injured in Boone County crash
A Fayette man is dead after a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said, in a release, that the crash happened Sunday at 9:06 pm on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford Explorer on its...
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hannibal Police Found a Stolen Car at a Ralls County Campground
There has been an uptick in vehicle thefts in Hannibal over the past several days. Thanks to a tip and a traffic stop, two of those stolen vehicles have been recovered including one that was found at a Ralls County campground. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release...
ktvo.com
Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times
EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
khqa.com
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
