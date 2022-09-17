Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel 1000W Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Dual 10″ Subwoofers (Wireless) & 4 Rear Surround Speakers. Enjoy Plug and Play Explosive Bass & High End Cinema Surround

Read full article on original website
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
notebookcheck.net
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
NFL・
reviewed.com
LG goes big on bass with new Atmos soundbar
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. LG’s 3.1.3-channel soundbar is stunningly detailed and well-balanced, with a hearty subwoofer and stellar Dolby Atmos sound. About the LG S80QY Soundbar. Height x Width x Depth: 2.5 x 39.4...
laptopmag.com
Movo WMX-2 Duo review: The sub-$200 wireless mic kit to beat
Movo’s WMX-2 Duo wireless mic kit gives content creators an affordable wireless mic option that allows you to record pro-level audio at a fraction of the price of competing systems. Pros. +. Solid, user-friendly design. +. 328- foot transmission range. +. Crisp, clean recordings. +. Fantastic charging case and...
These $119 Raycon earbuds are a solid and bass-heavy alternative to AirPods
The Raycon Performer E55 Pro earbuds are an enticing and affordable AirPods alternative that go big on bass and battery life.
One of the best TV deals today is a 50-inch Hisense 4K TV for under $300 at Best Buy
One of the best TV deals today is a Hisense 50-inch 4K TV from Best Buy. It comes with Dolby Vision support and a dedicated game mode for under $300
Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $800 On the New Samsung Frame TV This Week
The Discover Samsung Event has begun with massive discounts across Samsung's best devices. This week only, the 2022 Samsung Frame TV is on sale for up to $800 off and every size of the television is marked down. The newest model came out in April and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.
Gamespot
Razer's New Gaming Soundbar Is Compact And Only Costs $100
Razer made a name for itself with high-end headsets before branching out into gaming controllers, keyboards, and mice, and now the peripherals manufacturer is getting ready to launch a new version of its Leviathan soundbar. The Leviathan V2 X Soundbar is a budget-friendly option at $100, and it's available to order now.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own
Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious 7.1.4-channel, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
Engadget
Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablets let you use Alexa without speaking
Amazon is revamping its 8-inch tablets for the first time in two years, but their biggest improvement might rest in the software. The company has introduced new Fire HD 8 models that introduce a "Tap to Alexa" feature. You can not only control the assistant exclusively using touch, but pair with a supporting Bluetooth switch or use text-to-speech to have commands spoken for you. This is particularly helpful for people with speech and mobility disabilities, but could also be useful if you just don't want to speak (say, to avoid waking your baby).
CASIRIS A6 4K UST triple laser projector: a next-gen BT.2020 projector with true color
CASIRIS, a laser display technology company with a background in producing laser cinema projectors, unveiled its new 4K UST triple laser projector for home entertainment: CASIRIS A6. Stunning 80”–120” 4K UHD image with HDR10. The bigger, the clearer, the better. The CASIRIS A6 projector has 4K UHD...
TechRadar
Denon DHT-S217 review
Denon’s slim, attractive, and affordable soundbar offers a solid improvement over basic TV sound, and has excellent dialogue clarity. But while it lists Dolby Atmos as a feature, any immersive effect with Atmos soundtracks is limited at best. Denon DHT-S217: One-minute review. Denon’s DHT-S217 is an affordable soundbar with...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
CNET
Best TV Deals of 2022: Save Up to $1,500 on LG, Samsung and Amazon Fire TVs
There's a lot to consider before you buy a new TV. You'll want to figure out how much space you have and how big your TV should be. If you're going to be using it for gaming, you might want one that has a high resolution and a fast refresh rate. Most new TVs are smart TVs that come with built-in apps like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, as well as voice control and voice assistance.
Logitech Changes The Game With New Creator Solutions, Blue Sona XLR Microphone and Litra Beam Desktop Key Light
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech® (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) that is dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, unveils two new solutions to achieve pro-level streaming and creating. Logitech Blue Sona is an active dynamic XLR microphone featuring ClearAmp technology that delivers a superior studio-quality sound experience. Logitech Litra Beam is a premium streaming desktop key light with TrueSoft technology for shaping and directing light to achieve professional lighting effects. Both solutions empower creators in all-new ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005033/en/ Left-to-right: LEGIQN using Blue Sona active dynamic XLR mic, and TattedPoodle streaming with Litra Beam desktop key light (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
Cult of Mac
Make non-Bluetooth audio devices wireless with this discount dual-mode adapter
In recent years, Bluetooth has significantly changed how we communicate, work and enjoy entertainment. If you’re looking to expand your range in that department — or support older audio equipment — there are tools that can help. For example, this Two-in-One Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver supplies Bluetooth functionality for devices that don’t offer it.
