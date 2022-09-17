Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

Alexander Isak salvaged Newcastle's latest draw with his first goal at St. James’ Park, converting a penalty in a 1-1 with Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Sweden striker sent Brazilian goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the spot in the 67th, five minutes after Philip Billing gave Bournemouth the lead against the run of play.

Isak has two goals in three games since joining from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of $70 million in the final week of the transfer window. He also netted against Liverpool at Anfield on his debut.

It was a fifth draw in seven games for Saudi-funded Newcastle, which hasn't won since beating promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

“I feel we didn’t reach our level this game,” Isak said. “Happy for my first goal here but not with the one point.”

Bournemouth continued its encouraging performances and upturn in results since firing Scott Parker after a 9-0 loss at Liverpool at the end of August. In three games under caretaker manager Gary O’Neil, the south-coast team has two draws and a win at Nottingham Forest.

O'Neil said he wasn't sure if he would be staying in charge heading into the two-week international break.

“I will be finding out what’s happening, club-wise, next week and see what the plan is," he said. "If it is me, we’ll get back to work on the grass with the lads. I have no idea what’s happening - I knew I was taking today and I don’t know about further.”

Newcastle dominated the game but found Neto in top form while also hitting the goal frame twice, through Kieran Trippier off a free kick and Joelinton with a curling shot.

Bournemouth barely threatened before finally getting numbers upfield and Jordan Zemura crossed from the left toward Billing, who poked out his left foot and volleyed in past wrongfooted goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle soon got back on level terms after Jefferson Lerma gave away a penalty by blocking Trippier’s cross with his left hand. Isak had been quiet until that point but grabbed the ball and made no mistake from the spot.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .