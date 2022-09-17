ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Goodbye dear Grannie’: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to Queen they were ‘very proud of’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Princesses Beatrice and Euginie have issued a statement paying tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, thanking her for being the “loving hand on our backs leading us through this world.”

The late monarch’s grandchildren, who will stand alongside their six cousins later today to hold an evening vigil by the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, said in a statement: “Our dearest Grannie, we’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all.

“There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjjGd_0hzZckis00
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice look at flowers left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle (WireImage)

Echoing the sentiments of countless state officials and members of the public alike, Prince Andrew’s daughter’s continued: “We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.

“You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

“For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

“The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G297z_0hzZckis00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, is pictured on the catafalque inside Westminster Hall (AP)

The sisters then made a reference to their late grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, adding: “We’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.

“We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service.

“God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Beatrice and Eugenie are to join their cousins in a vigil lead by Prince William by the the coffin of the late monarch as she lies in state in the ancient hall.

Princess Eugenie was seen wiping a tear from her cheek while reading tributes to her grandmother outside Balmoral, as her father Andrew thanked people for their support after the death of the Queen earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smx3w_0hzZckis00
Prince Andrew, Duke of York puts his arm around Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York as they look at floral tributes outside Crathie Kirk church (Getty Images)

The Duke of York, flanked by both of his children, expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for lining the route back to Balmoral after the royal family attended a prayer service on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, King Charles III and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.

Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSbnH_0hzZckis00
Prince William, the Prince of Wales greets people in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the south bank in London (EPA)

Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.

