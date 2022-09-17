Read full article on original website
MSNBC
U.S. ambassador to U.N. slams GOP governors for ‘using immigrants as political pawns’
GOP governors like Ron DeSantis flying migrants to other states is slammed by the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. "We have always welcomed immigrants into this country,” Amb. Thomas-Greenfield tells Joy Reid. “To have them used as political pawns like this is totally unacceptable."Sept. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump refuses to share declassification defense
Special master Raymond Dearie asked Trump’s legal team to show evidence that the former President declassified documents in the Mar-a-Lago case, but his lawyers refused. It comes as new reporting reveals Trump was warned he could face serious legal trouble if he didn’t return White House records taken to his Florida home. Sept. 20, 2022.
Business Insider
Lawmakers who represent Martha's Vineyard says they've gotten death threats for supporting the migrants flown there by DeSantis
"You should see my inbox right now and how ugly it is," Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes told WGBH's Greater Boston.
MSNBC
Trump is betting on QAnon as the base for his anti-democracy mob
Former President Donald Trump is pivoting from keeping a calculated distance from QAnon conspiracy theory adherents to openly embracing them — and encouraging them to see him as a messiah-like figure. There’s a clear political motive behind it. Trump is trying to mobilize supporters who are most likely to do illicit, violent things to help return him to office.
MSNBC
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard sue DeSantis, alleging ‘ruse’
To hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tell it, he did desperate migrants a huge favor last week by luring them onto planes and dumping them on a Massachusetts island that was unprepared for their arrival. “They were in really, really bad shape,” the Republican said on Fox News last night. “There are jobs available in Martha’s Vineyard. There is lodging available in Martha’s Vineyard.”
MSNBC
Trump drew 'great hand' from Judge Cannon, but it may not fly with special master
Former President Trump's legal team is upset that U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, Raymond Dearie, is asking for evidence of what he claims to have declassified and is setting aggressive deadlines, according to new reporting from Politico's Kyle Cheney.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Special master questions Trump lawyers over which seized documents were declassified
The special master appointed to review documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate heard arguments from lawyers and questioned whether certain documents had potentially been declassified. NBC's Tom Winter reports.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump pushes back against its own special master in docs case
In the scandal surrounding the classified documents Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, the former president and his lawyers appear to have everything they want. Team Trump insisted that a Trump-appointed judge assign a special master in the case to review the materials, and she complied. Team Trump asked for a specific judge to fill the role, and the Justice Department complied.
MSNBC
Why Herschel Walker is telling voters, ‘I’m not that smart’
In most campaigns, candidates want to convince voters that they’re competent, capable and worthy of voters’ respect. In Georgia’s U.S. Senate campaign, Herschel Walker is voluntarily saying he’s “not that smart,” though as a Savannah Morning News report made clear, there’s a reason the Republican made the comments.
MSNBC
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification
On Tuesday, attorneys for the Justice Department and Donald Trump are set to appear in Brooklyn at a hearing before the court-appointed special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump attorneys don't want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents he claims to have declassified.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms
A bizarre Trump rally in Ohio for GOP Senate candidate, J.D. Vance is putting the GOP in a bind. The New York Times reports music Trump played resembled a QAnon song and the crowds reacted to it with a salute. It comes after Trump openly embraced QAnon conspiracy theories online and in recent actions. The Washington Post saying it amounted to Trump asking “QAnon to stand back and stand by.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the rally and “the main-lining of weaponized lies and hate in the GOP and America.” Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's latest Catch-22 legal argument is collapsing
In former President Donald Trump’s latest struggle against the Justice Department, his lawyers are acting less like lawyers and more like philosophers at a symposium, each trying to pose the most infuriating paradox to stymie the government’s investigators. Riddle me this, they ask: How can you prove that...
MSNBC
‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols and The New York Times’ Charles Blow join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the threats to democracy represented in Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, the Electoral College, and beyond. Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims
MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Mike Lindell must face a defamation lawsuit brought by a voting machine company that the Trump ally falsely accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. election, a Minnesota federal judge ruled on Monday.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Puerto Rico is once again forced to be its own savior
Last week, as Puerto Ricans on the island were prepping for the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, the global reggaetón star who proudly represents Puerto Rico in his art, released the music video for his hit song “El Apagón” (which means “The blackout” in Spanish). With more than 5 million YouTube views and counting, the music video morphs into an in-depth documentary report from freelance journalist Bianca Graulau, who has gained a following on social media for her explainers about Puerto Rico’s colonial dilemma.
MSNBC
Biden's hot streak could potentially be a lifesaver for Democrats in November
A new AP-NORC poll gives President Joe Biden a remarkable 9 point bump in his approval ratings since his low point this summer. That’s great news for Democrats, who are less than two months out from the midterm elections, which increasingly look as if they could be more of a toss-up than was predicted earlier this year. If Biden’s upswing continues, it could help Democrats fend off a Republican takeover of Congress.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer reportedly warned him not to keep classified docs
In the days following the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump claimed that the developments “came out of nowhere.” It was among the former president’s more outlandish claims about the scandal. After all, officials from the Justice Department and the National Archives spent months pleading with...
