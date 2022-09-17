WASHINGTON — More Texans said they support the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new poll that shows a 7-point jump from August. The 1,268 Texans surveyed Sept. 6-13 were split at 46% over the court’s ruling, according to a new Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released Monday. The number of respondents reporting abortion should be illegal also rose 5 points to 49%, almost even with the number of people who believe abortion should be legal.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO