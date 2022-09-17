ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

New wellness facility opens in Tyler

A new wellness facility offering preventative treatments is now open in Tyler. Native Healing & Wellness, owned by two couples, opened its doors last week. Steven and Laurel Fields, and Zach and Marleah Vidal, opened Native Healing & Wellness with a goal to offer preventative treatments to ward off illness and disease before it begins.
TYLER, TX
Poll: More Texans support overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON — More Texans said they support the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new poll that shows a 7-point jump from August. The 1,268 Texans surveyed Sept. 6-13 were split at 46% over the court’s ruling, according to a new Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released Monday. The number of respondents reporting abortion should be illegal also rose 5 points to 49%, almost even with the number of people who believe abortion should be legal.
TEXAS STATE

