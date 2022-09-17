Read full article on original website
Poplar Bluff lowers times, avoids DQs in meet win over Cape Central
POPLAR BLUFF — After losing by three points to Jackson in a meet Friday during which they were disqualified in four events, Poplar Bluff swimmers were in those same events Tuesday. The Mules won all but two events and didn’t get a single DQ in beating Cape Central 110-56...
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL (now featuring area leaders): Games kick off a day early
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. Football starts early this week with a pair of Thursday night games as Sikeston hosts Poplar Bluff in a SEMO North game and Portageville travels to Charleston in a SEMO South game. As reported earlier, a shortage of football officials in...
Bears bat around in fifth, mercy-rule East Carter
ELLSINORE — It was a hot one at East Carter and Greenville's bats were on fire with 14 hits for the Bears as they handed the Redbirds a 14-2 setback. Greenville used a big fifth inning to put it out of reach with 12 hitters stepping up to the plate and eight runs scoring.
Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'
Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'
DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential
DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
Second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Malden Country Club
The Malden Country Club hosted the second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on Monday. In honor of the late Carl Townsend, former principal and superintendent of Malden schools, the tournament raises money to present two graduating seniors of Malden with a $2,000 scholarship. According to Townsend’s son, Carl Townsend...
