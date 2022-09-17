ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee, MO

semoball.com

Bears bat around in fifth, mercy-rule East Carter

ELLSINORE — It was a hot one at East Carter and Greenville's bats were on fire with 14 hits for the Bears as they handed the Redbirds a 14-2 setback. Greenville used a big fifth inning to put it out of reach with 12 hitters stepping up to the plate and eight runs scoring.
GREENVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'

Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
BELL CITY, MO
Chaffee, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Education
Sikeston, MO
Education
City
Chaffee, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
County
Scott County, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
Sikeston, MO
Sports
semoball.com

Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'

DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential

DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO

