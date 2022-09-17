Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff lowers times, avoids DQs in meet win over Cape Central
POPLAR BLUFF — After losing by three points to Jackson in a meet Friday during which they were disqualified in four events, Poplar Bluff swimmers were in those same events Tuesday. The Mules won all but two events and didn’t get a single DQ in beating Cape Central 110-56...
semoball.com
Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'
Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
semoball.com
Bears bat around in fifth, mercy-rule East Carter
ELLSINORE — It was a hot one at East Carter and Greenville's bats were on fire with 14 hits for the Bears as they handed the Redbirds a 14-2 setback. Greenville used a big fifth inning to put it out of reach with 12 hitters stepping up to the plate and eight runs scoring.
semoball.com
Second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Malden Country Club
The Malden Country Club hosted the second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on Monday. In honor of the late Carl Townsend, former principal and superintendent of Malden schools, the tournament raises money to present two graduating seniors of Malden with a $2,000 scholarship. According to Townsend’s son, Carl Townsend...
semoball.com
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL (now featuring area leaders): Games kick off a day early
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. Football starts early this week with a pair of Thursday night games as Sikeston hosts Poplar Bluff in a SEMO North game and Portageville travels to Charleston in a SEMO South game. As reported earlier, a shortage of football officials in...
semoball.com
Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'
DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
semoball.com
Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential
DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
mymoinfo.com
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
KFVS12
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
kbsi23.com
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up Now for Rare Limited Hikes Offered at Pilot Knob Nature Preserve
(Pilot Knob) Some people may not be aware that the Arcadia Valley has a spot that is designated as a federally protected nature preserve. The public only gets a couple chances each year to check out this interesting location up close. Russell Myers is a volunteer for the U.S. Fish...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
KFVS12
Water in Piedmont, Mo. tests positive for E. coli
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Piedmont, Missouri is under a boil order because of E. coli in their water. City officials say a bird got into the filter system and died. At Clearwater High School, hallways are empty. “We had some rumors that it was more than just a typical boil...
KFVS12
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
KFVS12
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
KFVS12
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman is accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and other firearm offenses. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call around 4:50 p.m....
