Game day preview: Marshall at Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green will look to rebound from its seven-overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky in a homecoming matchup against Marshall.

Here’s what to know about the game:

BASICS

■ Who: Marshall (2-0, 0-0) at Bowling Green (0-2)

■ When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

■ Where: Doyt Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio

■ Spread: Marshall by 18

■ TV: NFL Network

■ Radio: 100.7, Sirius XM 988

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Marshall: Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore is not to be confused with the Indianapolis Colts’ Stephon Gilmore, but might have a similar reputation among the Thundering Herd’s recent opponents. He broke off a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown to seal Marshall’s upset of Notre Dame and was named All-Conference USA in 2021. A robust running game has the Thundering Herd on the verge of the top 25; their stout defense, led by Gilmore, is what might put them over the top.

■ Bowling Green: Senior quarterback Matt McDonald is coming off a game in which he threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions — and lost. He added a team-leading 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground against Eastern Kentucky for good measure. Anointing the quarterback the player to watch almost feels like a cop-out, but as was the case against the Colonels, any hopes the Falcons have of upsetting Marshall rest on McDonald making the big play.

STATS TO KNOW

■ 299.5: Through two games against Norfolk State and Notre Dame, Marshall is averaging 299.5 rushing yards per game. That’s third best in the FBS, behind Air Force (508.5) and Minnesota (302).

■ 2: Junior running back and Whitmer graduate Pa’Sean Wimberly has blocked two punts in two games this season.

■ 29: Bowling Green and Marshall have met 29 times previously, as the Thundering Herd were members of the MAC from 1954-1969 and 1997-2005. The Falcons lead the all-time series 21-8.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Marshall running backs versus Bowling Green linebackers: On paper, this is a serious mismatch — as previously discussed, the Thundering Herd boast one of the most formidable rushing attacks in the country, while the Falcons’ defense is allowing 52 points per game. But Bowling Green’s linebackers have been able to make big plays at points this season — senior inside linebacker DJ Taylor picked off UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the opener, and senior inside linebacker Darren Anders anchored the unit against Eastern Kentucky. If the Falcons can avoid Notre Dame’s mistake of allowing featured Marshall running back Khalan Laborn into the second level, they may have a chance.

PREDICTION

Both Marshall and Bowling Green figure to be exhausted Saturday for very different reasons. The Thundering Herd are coming off one of their biggest-ever wins, a program-defining upset of a top 10 team on the road. The Falcons, meanwhile, are smarting from losing the second-longest game in major college football history. The potential for one or both teams to sleepwalk at the start is high, which will magnify the talent gap between the two teams. If only Marshall comes out flat, Bowling Green might have a shot at keeping it close. If the Falcons come out flat, this one might turn into a rout. Given what transpired last week in South Bend, the latter seems more likely than the former. Marshall 45-28