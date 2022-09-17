Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
dallasexpress.com
Historic Dallas Neighborhood Divided Over Proposed Zoning Changes
Residents in a historic Dallas neighborhood are at odds over proposed zoning changes. Some longtime residents support the plans, but opponents argue it would reduce future property values and take away property rights from residents of the nearly 2,000 homes in the neighborhood. The changes proposed would reduce the height...
Beautiful Texas Brownstone in Rivercrest Offers a True Lock-And-Leave Lifestyle
If you have the word “Triassic-Jurassic” on your Tarrant County Tuesday bingo card … you win! Of course, the Triassic-Jurassic Period of history began roughly 250 million years ago (give or take a few years) and ended with the dinosaurs taking a dirt nap. How this relates...
dallasexpress.com
Local Construction Worker Becomes Successful Hairstylist
More than four decades ago, a free haircut was the catalyst that ultimately set a construction worker on a whole new career path. In 1977, Fort Worth resident Tim McDowell was working in construction when he accepted an offer for a free haircut from a student hairstylist. He was inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of the salon. Soon after that experience, he quit his job to attend a hair and beauty school.
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
keranews.org
Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana
If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
dallasexpress.com
Oak Cliff Church Celebrates 175th Anniversary
Sunday’s service at the Wheatland United Methodist Church in Dallas was a special one, as the church and its congregation celebrated its 175th anniversary. Founded in 1847, just over a year after Texas joined the United States, Wheatland United Methodist Church is the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River.
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
TripAdvisor Blog
AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)
.. at the sleek, modern, but comfortable atmosphere. The room was very nice! Our only concern was parking. Our truck did... I thought we were past having to ask for your room to be made up. And in any case, when I checked in, no one mentioned that you... ......
dallasexpress.com
DFW is Fat, What Can We Do About It?
Everything is bigger in Texas, as the saying goes, but increasingly that mantra includes the people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically. In fact, a study published earlier this year found that DFW ranks as the 19th most obese and overweight city in the United States. The Dallas Express recently...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas to Vote on Increasing Hotel Occupancy Tax
Dallas citizens will have the option to vote this fall for a 2% increase to the city’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT) to partially finance a new convention center and make improvements to Fair Park. Advocates of “Proposition A” urged residents to vote in favor of the increase on November...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
dallasexpress.com
Local Pumpkin Patch Reverses Plans to Stay Closed
A local pumpkin patch operation reversed its decision not to open this fall after it was able to find enough employees to run the seasonal attraction safely. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced on September 10 that it would be closed for the 2022 fall season.
dallasexpress.com
DART to Give Some Riders ‘Free’ Phones
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has teamed up with Assured Wireless to offer “free” Android phones and phone service to those needing broadband for school, work, and medical services. For those who qualify, DART and Assured Wireless will work with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a taxpayer-funded...
checkupnewsroom.com
Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help
Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
dallasexpress.com
American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman
American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
dallasexpress.com
‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ Summit Kicks Off in Dallas
The National Black MBA Association DFW chapter kicked off its annual Leaders of Tomorrow event that provides educational opportunities and economic growth for young black Americans. Helping to create leaders of tomorrow by shaping today’s youth, the NBMBAA is a premier business organization that serves black professionals and provides mentorship...
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Fort Worth Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated the crash happened just after midnight when a bicycle rider was hit by a vehicle near [..]
