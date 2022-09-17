ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

Historic Dallas Neighborhood Divided Over Proposed Zoning Changes

Residents in a historic Dallas neighborhood are at odds over proposed zoning changes. Some longtime residents support the plans, but opponents argue it would reduce future property values and take away property rights from residents of the nearly 2,000 homes in the neighborhood. The changes proposed would reduce the height...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Construction Worker Becomes Successful Hairstylist

More than four decades ago, a free haircut was the catalyst that ultimately set a construction worker on a whole new career path. In 1977, Fort Worth resident Tim McDowell was working in construction when he accepted an offer for a free haircut from a student hairstylist. He was inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of the salon. Soon after that experience, he quit his job to attend a hair and beauty school.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana

If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Oak Cliff Church Celebrates 175th Anniversary

Sunday’s service at the Wheatland United Methodist Church in Dallas was a special one, as the church and its congregation celebrated its 175th anniversary. Founded in 1847, just over a year after Texas joined the United States, Wheatland United Methodist Church is the oldest Methodist church west of the Trinity River.
DALLAS, TX
TripAdvisor Blog

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)

.. at the sleek, modern, but comfortable atmosphere. The room was very nice! Our only concern was parking. Our truck did... I thought we were past having to ask for your room to be made up. And in any case, when I checked in, no one mentioned that you... ......
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW is Fat, What Can We Do About It?

Everything is bigger in Texas, as the saying goes, but increasingly that mantra includes the people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically. In fact, a study published earlier this year found that DFW ranks as the 19th most obese and overweight city in the United States. The Dallas Express recently...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas to Vote on Increasing Hotel Occupancy Tax

Dallas citizens will have the option to vote this fall for a 2% increase to the city’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT) to partially finance a new convention center and make improvements to Fair Park. Advocates of “Proposition A” urged residents to vote in favor of the increase on November...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown

Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Pumpkin Patch Reverses Plans to Stay Closed

A local pumpkin patch operation reversed its decision not to open this fall after it was able to find enough employees to run the seasonal attraction safely. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced on September 10 that it would be closed for the 2022 fall season.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART to Give Some Riders ‘Free’ Phones

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has teamed up with Assured Wireless to offer “free” Android phones and phone service to those needing broadband for school, work, and medical services. For those who qualify, DART and Assured Wireless will work with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a taxpayer-funded...
DALLAS, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help

Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman

American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ Summit Kicks Off in Dallas

The National Black MBA Association DFW chapter kicked off its annual Leaders of Tomorrow event that provides educational opportunities and economic growth for young black Americans. Helping to create leaders of tomorrow by shaping today’s youth, the NBMBAA is a premier business organization that serves black professionals and provides mentorship...
DALLAS, TX

