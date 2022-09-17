More than four decades ago, a free haircut was the catalyst that ultimately set a construction worker on a whole new career path. In 1977, Fort Worth resident Tim McDowell was working in construction when he accepted an offer for a free haircut from a student hairstylist. He was inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of the salon. Soon after that experience, he quit his job to attend a hair and beauty school.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO