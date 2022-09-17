Read full article on original website
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
University of Oregon interim president addresses offensive chants at game against BYU
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of Oregon’s interim president published a letter condemning intolerance after a group of fans were filmed shouting an offensive chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a game against Brigham Young University. The viral video...
kjzz.com
BYU fan speaks out after witnessing offensive chant at Oregon football game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The derogatory chanting that sounded through the University of Oregon’s student section on Saturday as the school hosted Brigham Young University’s football team is now being met with apologies. Video surfaced from the game that shows Duck fans chanting and shouting “f*** the...
kjzz.com
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
kjzz.com
Oregon student section issues apology after viral video of profane chant toward BYU
EUGENE, Ore. (KUTV) — The University of Oregon's official student section apologized in a statement Saturday night for the offensive chant that was directed at BYU players, fans, and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As the BYU Cougars faced off against the Oregon Ducks,...
kjzz.com
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
kjzz.com
Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
kjzz.com
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
kjzz.com
Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
kjzz.com
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
kjzz.com
Multiple windows smashed during burglary at Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Several windows were smashed during a burglary at Provo's Tongan United Methodist Church. Provo City Police Department said the incident occurred at 1044 North Geneva Road on Monday. Multiple windows and property inside were discovered to be damaged. The cost of damage was unknown. Police...
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
kjzz.com
City leaders drafting new response to Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The mayor, city council, and city staff members in Cottonwood Heights are in the process of drafting a new response to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), as the agency explores the possibility of building a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. During a work...
kjzz.com
Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
kjzz.com
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
kjzz.com
Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
kjzz.com
Man chases after, catches thieves who tried stealing his catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
kjzz.com
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
kjzz.com
Police continue search for potential suspect after shots fired at Quinceañera in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy police are searching for potential suspects in a shooting that occurred at a weekend Quinceañera. Officials said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they received reports of shots fired in the area of 5400 South 1950 West in Roy. A large number of people were...
kjzz.com
Pharmacist offers tips to help you save on prescription medicine
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paying for expensive medications is getting harder for people as a result of the increased cost of the majority of American purchases, especially for those with low incomes. "With the price of groceries going up and the pandemic, sometimes I have to go without...
