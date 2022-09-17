ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, UT

kjzz.com

Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kjzz.com

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Fire officials respond to wildfire in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials were called to a new wildfire in Provo Canyon on Monday. They said the fire, officially called the South Fork fire, was estimated at 23 acres and located south of Vivian Park on U.S. Forest Service land. More from 2News. Utah fire officials...
PROVO, UT
#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbor helps victims stabbed at home in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A husband and wife are expected to survive after what police believe was a random stabbing at their home in Taylorsville early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near 4800 South and 3400 West when a 15-year-old entered the home and got into an altercation with the husband, stabbing him. The wife fled to a neighboring property where the suspect reportedly ran after her, stabbing her as well — all while their child was home.
kjzz.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

Students ask former Vice President Mike Pence about running in 2024

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took his message about building strong American families and defending freedom, to the Utah Valley community. Pence admonished a crowd of around 700 to “put families first." “For our civilization to prosper, for our nation to achieve our greatest...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Pharmacist offers tips to help you save on prescription medicine

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paying for expensive medications is getting harder for people as a result of the increased cost of the majority of American purchases, especially for those with low incomes. "With the price of groceries going up and the pandemic, sometimes I have to go without...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

