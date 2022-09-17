ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockway, PA

State College

Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.

One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ammunition supply issues ahead of deer hunting season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ammunition shortage in 2021 left some gun shop shelves empty and hunter’s rifles unloaded. So, what’s the story heading into the 2022 deer season? “We’re stocked heavily,” Thomas Engle, owner of Hunter’s Warehouse in Bellefonte said. “You pretty much name the caliber, I more than likely have it in […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus tickets go on sale

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets for the 2022 Jaffa Shrine Circus went on sale Monday in Altoona. The 82nd annual circus will be held on five consecutive dates in October. Tickets can be purchased online through the Jaffa Shrine website or through the box office at the Jaffa starting on Monday, Sept. 26. Show Dates: […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucky

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lucky. Lucky is a short-haired domestic female kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Lucky is friendly, funny, and playful. For more information on CJ, or to schedule an appointment to meet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Investigation into Altoona house fire underway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Altoona on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started at the back of a house on Chestnut Avenue and crews were called at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Two people were taken to the hospital. According to the responding crews, their injuries […]
ALTOONA, PA

