Henderson County, NC

my40.tv

ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Rebuild of Jones Park Playground gets OK from school board

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville playground that was torn down after a poor safety rating took another step closer to being rebuilt Monday night. The Asheville City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement to rebuild on the site of the former Jones Park Playground. Residents have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Workers Demanding Affordable Parking

Asheville – It was the day after Labor Day, so Buncombe County Commissioners Amanda Edwards and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, as well as Chair Brownie Newman, thought it would be nice to officially declare it Worker Appreciation Week. The proclamation was presented to Jen Hampton of Asheville Food and Beverage United, which is essentially a union but, due to state law, is unable to require employee membership or dues. The organization’s mission is to “fight for the interests” of Asheville’s food laborers, teaching them how to “build power in their workplaces” and “solve housing and transportation issues.” Like a union, it also provides immediate assistance to wage earners who don’t enjoy the safety nets afforded to salaried workers. Asheville Food and Beverage claims 1,800 members.
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

