ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
Residents along East Street in Waynesville hope speed tables will slow traffic
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents along Waynesville’s East Street have long argued about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood. At one point, it appeared speed bumps might be the answer. But a different solution is now on the table. Residents said they're pleased with the compromise to slow traffic...
tribpapers.com
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
Section of Swamp Rabbit Trail temporarily closed
The City of Greenville announced on social media Monday that a section of Swamp Rabbit Trail will be temporarily closed through Thursday.
Buncombe County Public Libraries to modify Thursday hours, beginning this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beginning this week, Buncombe County Public Libraries is modifying its Thursday hours. All libraries will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the goal of reducing unscheduled library closures. The change is a two-hour reduction from the previous schedule. No other operating hours have...
Hendersonville police think feedback initiative will improve transparency, service
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville residents will soon be able to offer police feedback after interactions with the department. Hendersonville Police Department is the third police department in the state and the first in Western North Carolina to launch the PowerEngage system, which allows feedback through short surveys. “We...
Angel Tree program sign ups are open. Here's how to help or seek help this Christmas
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas might still be a few months away, but The Salvation Army of Buncombe County is already registering children for its annual Angel Tree program. Sign-ups officially began Monday, September 19. Each year, the program provides new clothing and toys for children from low-income...
Rebuild of Jones Park Playground gets OK from school board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A north Asheville playground that was torn down after a poor safety rating took another step closer to being rebuilt Monday night. The Asheville City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement to rebuild on the site of the former Jones Park Playground. Residents have...
Workers Demanding Affordable Parking
Asheville – It was the day after Labor Day, so Buncombe County Commissioners Amanda Edwards and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, as well as Chair Brownie Newman, thought it would be nice to officially declare it Worker Appreciation Week. The proclamation was presented to Jen Hampton of Asheville Food and Beverage United, which is essentially a union but, due to state law, is unable to require employee membership or dues. The organization’s mission is to “fight for the interests” of Asheville’s food laborers, teaching them how to “build power in their workplaces” and “solve housing and transportation issues.” Like a union, it also provides immediate assistance to wage earners who don’t enjoy the safety nets afforded to salaried workers. Asheville Food and Beverage claims 1,800 members.
New apartment development coming to Greenville
The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.
'Working through details': Prisma Health, Greenville County work toward deal to reopen North Greenville ER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County and Prisma Health continue working toward a deal to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department. Two weeks ago, Greenville County Council voted to use nearly $13.5 million in federal funds to help reopen the department. Back in 2020, the health system designated the...
Police departments in the Upstate holding slow down, move over blitz
Some police departments in the Upstate are coming together to do a slow down, move over blitz.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC
Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
2 more works conveying inclusivity through art go up at 'Art in the Heart' space
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Art in the Heartinstallations went up Sunday, Sept. 18 in Pack Square Plaza. One of the works unveiled is called "Haus of Hues." Through prisms, mirrors and multicolored lights, the installation and engaging experience celebrates all colors of the spectrum as it interacts with the natural world surrounding it.
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
