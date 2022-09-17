ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Kitchn

Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer

Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie

Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best

Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata

The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Nail Oil With Over 109,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $12

We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in. One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 100,000 customers going crazy for it. One of the top reviews on Amazon...
SKIN CARE
The Kitchn

White Spinach Pizza

Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Simple Baked Spaghetti Squash

Learn how to cook spaghetti squash in the oven with this simple baked spaghetti squash recipe. Spaghetti squash is a vegetable that when baked, has a stringy texture and an appearance that resembles spaghetti. It has a neutral flavor and is relatively low in calories. What does spaghetti squash taste...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This $16 Mug Rack Has More Than 1,700 5-Star Reviews and Frees Up Tons of Cabinet Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Of all the many kitchen items that are difficult to store (ahem, cookware lids!), you could argue that your mug collection is the worst offender. Unless you have seriously ample cabinet space, it can be frustrating how much room they take up on a shelf — especially if you have a pretty expansive assortment. After all, mugs are one of those commonly gifted items that you feel bad about getting rid of, even though you could survive with just the one you use every day. Needless to say, many people tend to accumulate a pretty sizable amount of mugs and have nowhere else to store them outside of cabinets. Sure, there are mug trees, but they can only fit a handful and end up occupying precious counter space.
SHOPPING
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Green Beans

Save time and precious stove space this holiday season by making air fryer green beans. They couldn't be easier or faster to make—simply toss them with a small amount of olive oil and seasoning, then add to the basket of an air fryer. The circulating heat of the air fryer helps to cook them through, while keeping a pleasant bite. They make a convenient side dish for Thanksgiving (especially a small Thanksgiving for two!) or a simple pairing for an easy dinner.
RECIPES
msn.com

Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips

Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Turtle Magic Bars

A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
FOOD & DRINKS
ETOnline.com

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas

Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
SHOPPING

