Jimmy blog’s: Hyatt still humble and hungry despite great start
After Jalin Hyatt caught a career-high 11 passes against Pitt, he said he had done nothing. After Hyatt had a career-high 166 receiving yards against Akron, he shrugged it off. “We haven’t got into SEC play yet,’’ Hyatt said after the Vols annihilated Akron 63-6 Saturday night at sold out...
ESPN College GameDay Returns to Rocky Top For Saturday’s SEC Opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – For the first time since the 2016 season, ESPN College GameDay— college football’s longest-running and most celebrated pregame show—will originate from the University of Tennessee campus as the Volunteers host Florida for their Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The show...
Vols Assume No. 11 Rank in AP Poll, 12 in Coaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a 63-6 thrashing of Akron on Saturday night, the Tennessee Volunteers climbed up the Associated Press charts yet again, moving into the No. 11 ranking. UT ascended in the AFCA Coaches Poll as well, gaining four spots to the No. 12 ranking. The No. 11...
