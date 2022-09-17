KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A season-opener in Nashville against ACC foe Virginia and home tilts against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia highlight the 2023 Tennessee football schedule, as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday night. The Volunteers open a season in Nissan Stadium for...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 11/12 Tennessee was back on the practice field Tuesday morning in preparation for its SEC opener on Saturday afternoon against No. 20/22 Florida at Neyland Stadium. Assistant coaches Brian Jean-Mary (linebackers) and Jerry Mack (running backs) took to the podium on Tuesday to preview this...
The Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic presented by UT Medical Center is an annual event that raises support for our ministry with Knoxville’s young people. The tournament will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at Holston Hills Country Club. The tournament is sold out, but volunteer opportunities are available....
October 1st and 2nd, 2022 Lumberjack Feud is hosting its first-annual Rib Fest presented by Sugarlands Distilling Co. The weekend-long festival will be fun for the whole family with fresh ribs from local vendors, games, inflatables, live music, and an authentic lumberjack competition. The vendors will be competing for the...
Comments / 0