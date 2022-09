Tom Brady had some big-name and big-bodied receiving options during his days with the New England Patriots in wide receiver Randy Moss (6-foot-4) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (6-foot-6). He also utilized the likes of a couple of well-known undersized slot receivers over the years, helping turn Wes Welker (5-foot-9) into a five-time Pro Bowler and Julian Edelman (5-foot-10) into a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO