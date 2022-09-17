Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as James Maddison pulls Foxes level

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester in the Premier League this evening as Antonio Conte ’s side look to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Sporting Lisbon .

Spurs saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as Sporting scored two late goals in their Champions League group stage match and an improved performance against Leicester would go a long way to easing some doubts.

Leicester, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would lift Brendan Rodgers ’ side off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have lost five matches in a row, with the 5-2 defeat to Brighton signalling their lowest point of the season so far.

Rodgers is under considerable pressure but the Leicester manager will have had time to regroup his squad as they look for their first win of the season. Follow Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League, below: