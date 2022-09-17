ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as James Maddison pulls Foxes level

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester in the Premier League this evening as Antonio Conte ’s side look to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Sporting Lisbon .

Spurs saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as Sporting scored two late goals in their Champions League group stage match and an improved performance against Leicester would go a long way to easing some doubts.

Leicester, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would lift Brendan Rodgers ’ side off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have lost five matches in a row, with the 5-2 defeat to Brighton signalling their lowest point of the season so far.

Rodgers is under considerable pressure but the Leicester manager will have had time to regroup his squad as they look for their first win of the season. Follow Tottenham vs Leicester in the Premier League, below:

The Independent

Jordan Henderson reveals concerns over recent crowd trouble

Jordan Henderson has said that his friends and family have been shocked by trouble before the Euro 2020 final and 2022 Champions League final and that his father claimed after the scenes in Paris in May that he did not want to attend such occasions again.The Liverpool captain’s England teammate Eric Dier revealed his family do not attend away games because of abuse, which he called a “huge problem” for the game.Henderson agrees, citing his personal experiences. His wife, Rebecca, and two young daughters had difficulty getting into Wembley and away from the disorder before the Euro 2020 final against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

