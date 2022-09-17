Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Wolf signs House Bill 930, new missing person’s law
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Closure and peace of mind, that’s the idea behind a new state law. And a local family played a major role in the passing of that law. Governor Tom Wolf was surrounded by the families of missing persons and lawmakers Tuesday as he signs House Bill 930. This was a […]
Former State Police Corporal sentenced for stealing, using heroin from evidence room
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Pennsylvania State Police Corporal has been sentenced after investigators found he stole and used drugs from Wayne County state police barracks, according to the PA Office of Attorney General. Brian Rickard was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation for […]
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Fix medical marijuana loopholes before growing to recreational use
Pennsylvania has a marijuana problem. The state legalized weed for medical use in 2016. Dispensaries started opening their doors two years later, with the government picking up a 5% tax on sales. That translates to millions in revenue for the public coffers. Dispensaries were barely opened when the discussion of...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
billypenn.com
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
RELATED PEOPLE
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A 6-month-old kangaroo is finally safe after the exotic animal was almost sold online in Pennsylvania for thousands of dollars. Officials rescued the animal after receiving a tip about a kangaroo listing on Facebook. The illegal animal was being sold for $5,000. It was found wrapped...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to Puerto Rico for hurricane support
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Gov. Wolf has announced today that two members of Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are being sent to Puerto Rico to help response operations. The storm, now upgraded to a hurricane, has garnered growing concern amongst Puerto Rico natives,...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you
The state is holding 32 million unclaimed properties. Here’s how to see if you have money to claim, plus how well the Pennsylvania Office of the State Treasurer is doing with returns.
DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek
Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Data Shows Pennsylvania Roundabouts Reducing Fatalities, Injuries, and Crashes
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. (Pictured above: Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 198 (South Street) roundabout in Crawford County.) “We...
phillyvoice.com
Photo of rare white deer wins Pennsylvania Game Commission's trail camera contest
Trail cameras sometimes offer an unusual look at the rhythms of the wilderness, showing animals in various states of oblivious daily existence. Most of the time, the videos and photos that surface are pretty mundane, but every now and then, a camera will pick up an uncommon sight. The Pennsylvania...
Man charged with selling crystal meth to police informant out of garage
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he sold crystal meth to a confidential informant(CI) in a garage. In September 2021, State College police and the Centre County Drug Task Force were told by the CI about multiple people selling meth and heroin out of the garage located […]
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
Comments / 0