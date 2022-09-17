Read full article on original website
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
Lehigh Unveils 2022-23 Wrestling Schedule
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh announced its 2022-23 wrestling schedule Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks will host six home duals and will wrestle at least four duals against teams that finished in the top 15 at last year's NCAA Championships, with three of those four duals at home. Season ticket renewals...
Lehigh Picks Up 3-2 Win in Final Non-League Match of the Season
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball team closed out its final match of non-league play with a win against Penn on Tuesday night. The Mountain Hawks put on an exciting performance in Philadelphia, taking the Quakers to five sets before securing the 15-12 win in the fifth set. "Getting this...
Mountain Hawks, Tigers to Tangle Saturday in New Jersey
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh returns to the road, looking to bounce back after dropping its home opener to Richmond, as the Mountain Hawks travel to Princeton Saturday for the first of two games against Ivy League opponents this season. Game time is set for 3 p.m. from Princeton Stadium. The Mountain Hawks got a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dante Perri to Zaythan Hill to get within 20-6 of Richmond, but the Spiders scored the final 10 points to claim the 30-6 victory. Lehigh's defense limited Richmond to just 49 yards rushing but the Spider defensive held the Mountain Hawks to just 203 yards of total offense. Princeton shared the Ivy League title with Dartmouth last season and opens its home schedule on Saturday after defeating Stetson 39-14 last week in its season opener.
Sarkos Named Offensive Player of the Week as Lehigh Readies For Delaware Tuesday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After recording his second career hat trick and scoring a career-high seven points in Lehigh's league-opening win over American, senior forward Jack Sarkos was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. This is the second career Offensive Player of the Week award for Sarkos, who has had a hand in all six Lehigh goals scored so far this season.
Wong Reaches Playoff As Lehigh Finishes Third At Fall Opener
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – First-year Evelyn Wong was part of a five-way tie for first place as the Mountain Hawks opened their fall season at the Hornet Classic at the Creek, which wrapped up Tuesday at Kings Creek Country Club. Wong ultimately lost in the playoff, but helped lead Lehigh to a third place finish out of 11 teams with a final score of 910 (290-314-306).
Aidlberg's Late Free Kick Lifts Lehigh Past Delaware, 1-0
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh and Delaware were two minutes from a scoreless draw Tuesday night at the Ulrich Sports Complex, when sophomore Yoni Aidlberg scored on a perfectly placed free kick to give the Mountain Hawks their second straight victory, 1-0. Aidlberg's second career goal, which officially came with 1:58 to play, gave Lehigh the advantage in a game that was virtually even through the first 88 minutes. The Mountain Hawks are now 2-3-1 on the season, while the Blue Hens fall to 2-5-1. "Yoni is a soccer guy and he has a good soccer brain," Lehigh head coachDean Koski said. "He's hard-working and really committed to wanting to contribute to this team. He spends a lot of time at practice on dead balls and he hits a good dead ball. The goal is something that is earned because he practices it. That's why he steps over the ball."
Lehigh Looks to Bounce Back With Three Matches This Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball team will play its final non-league match of the season before hosting two Patriot League opponents this weekend. The Mountain Hawks will travel to Philadelphia to take on Penn at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Lehigh will head back to Bethlehem to host Holy Cross at 7 p.m. on Friday and Army West Point at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Bonthuis Garners Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week Honors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh senior Sarah Bonthuis has been named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. This is the second award this season for Bonthuis, who scored the lone Lehigh goal in its Patriot League opener against Boston University and then tallied a career-high six points in a win over Sacred Heart.
