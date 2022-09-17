ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.21.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS SOCCER. Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4 p.m. Vista PEAK at Denver South,...
Boys Golf: Four players from Regis Jesuit make 5A state tournament

DENVER | Two teams from each Class 5A regional tournament qualify automatically for state, but three of them — including Regis Jesuit — advanced out of Tuesday’s very competitive 5A Central Region tournament. Coach Craig Rogers’ team was just a shade behind the three teams battling for...
Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail qualifies pair from 5A Northern Region

BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
Boys Golf: Week full of regional tournaments starts Monday

AURORA | Monday marks the first of four days of regional state-qualifying tournaments in involving Aurora boys golf teams, with four teams in play. Eaglecrest trekked to the Western Slope for the Class 5A Western Regional tournament, which will be played at the Mesa-Desert course at Adobe Creek National with tee times that begin at 8:02 a.m.
R Line derails at Sable and Exposition Wednesday afternoon, injuring several

AURORA | Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an RTD R Line train derailed at the intersection of Sable and Exposition Boulevard on Wednesday in Aurora. The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police. RTD spokesperson Christina Zazueta said the accident took...
Aurora announces 3 then 2 police chief finalists, invites public input

AURORA | The City of Aurora has announced the finalists for the job of leading the Aurora Police Department and is welcoming the public’s input now before a new chief is chosen, according to a city press release. Three names were initially announced Wednesday, though the field abruptly narrowed...
Breaking boards and barriers

AURORA | In many ways, Nick Hansen is a typical 18-year-old recent high school graduate. “The person who I am is not a complicated guy. I’m just Nick,” Hansen said. Babette Hansen, Nick’s mother, calls her son funny, quick-witted, strong and determined. “I hate to put limits...
Woman, 89, dies after pit bull attack at Golden home

GOLDEN | An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home in Golden, family members said. Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed on Sunday that she died and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital.
