Read full article on original website
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.21.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS SOCCER. Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4 p.m. Vista PEAK at Denver South,...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Four players from Regis Jesuit make 5A state tournament
DENVER | Two teams from each Class 5A regional tournament qualify automatically for state, but three of them — including Regis Jesuit — advanced out of Tuesday’s very competitive 5A Central Region tournament. Coach Craig Rogers’ team was just a shade behind the three teams battling for...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail qualifies pair from 5A Northern Region
BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Week full of regional tournaments starts Monday
AURORA | Monday marks the first of four days of regional state-qualifying tournaments in involving Aurora boys golf teams, with four teams in play. Eaglecrest trekked to the Western Slope for the Class 5A Western Regional tournament, which will be played at the Mesa-Desert course at Adobe Creek National with tee times that begin at 8:02 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sentinelcolorado.com
High note for a ‘low brass guy’ — APS band instructor finalist for Colorado top teacher
AURORA | After a district music festival in May, East Middle School band director and instrumental music teacher Jimmy Day went about his usual routine of emailing performance clips to some of his friends and former colleagues. One of his emails went to Biaze Houston, his principal when he first arrived at East in 2017.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s star machinery operators giddy up for national plow-driving competition
AURORA | Aurora will send three of its best heavy equipment operators to snow under the competition at the National Snow Roadeo — a precision plow-driving event coming to Loveland later this month. When winter weather threatens Aurora’s streets, the city dispatches its team of plow drivers, who work...
sentinelcolorado.com
R Line derails at Sable and Exposition Wednesday afternoon, injuring several
AURORA | Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an RTD R Line train derailed at the intersection of Sable and Exposition Boulevard on Wednesday in Aurora. The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police. RTD spokesperson Christina Zazueta said the accident took...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora announces 3 then 2 police chief finalists, invites public input
AURORA | The City of Aurora has announced the finalists for the job of leading the Aurora Police Department and is welcoming the public’s input now before a new chief is chosen, according to a city press release. Three names were initially announced Wednesday, though the field abruptly narrowed...
RELATED PEOPLE
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
sentinelcolorado.com
Breaking boards and barriers
AURORA | In many ways, Nick Hansen is a typical 18-year-old recent high school graduate. “The person who I am is not a complicated guy. I’m just Nick,” Hansen said. Babette Hansen, Nick’s mother, calls her son funny, quick-witted, strong and determined. “I hate to put limits...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Ruby Martinez will give Douglas County what it needs in the legislature
Editor: Ruby Martinez is running for Colorado State House District 45 to replace Patrick Neville. Ruby believes in science, human rights, and strict adherence to our constitutions, both federal and state. Currently, in Douglas County, we have religious extremists and militias creating fear and division and we have politicians that...
sentinelcolorado.com
Woman, 89, dies after pit bull attack at Golden home
GOLDEN | An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home in Golden, family members said. Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed on Sunday that she died and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital.
Comments / 0