GOLDEN | An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home in Golden, family members said. Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed on Sunday that she died and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO