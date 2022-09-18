Oklahoma football’s rivalry with Oklahoma State, known as Bedlam, could be over as early as the 2025 season. Reports emerged Tuesday indicating that logistical issues could impact scheduling once the Sooners leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The two teams have met 116 times dating back to 1904, with 1905 and 1909 being the only two years the two programs did not match up on the gridiron.

