Laramie Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card
A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
Bottoms Pup! Here’s Where You Can Get Beer For Your Dog In Cheyenne
Well, this is something. As an avid craft beer aficionado craft beer drinker, I always feel bad enjoying a good time on a patio somewhere and looking down at my dogs and thinking, man, I'm sure water tastes awesome to dogs(just by the way they slurp it down) but I'd bet they'd love a craft brew on a nice patio day in Southeast Wyoming.
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured
Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
Classic Silent Movie To Show At Atlas Theater In Downtown Cheyenne
This is going to be EPIC. If you have a love for old cinema, vampire stories, and hanging out at the classic Atlas Theater, this is going to be an event you don't want to miss. Oh, and it's a silent movie, as well. What silent movie is being shown...
