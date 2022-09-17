ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Cliffed-out' climber rescued on dangerous Colorado peak

According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

Send In Cory: Erik Aadland’s Worst Endorsement Yet

Republican CD-7 congressional candidate Erik Aadland’s campaign, despite running in a race made somewhat more competitive by redistricting, entered what could be a terminal nosedive beginning in late August, when archived video of Aadland calling the 2020 elections “absolutely rigged” was conspicuously deleted from the Jefferson County GOP Men’s Club website. A couple of weeks later, 538.com reported on Aadland telling Republicans in the district more recently that “we have an illegitimate government in power,” but he can’t “talk about election integrity on and on and on because it’s not an issue that wins us this race.” Aadland has been endorsed by a variety of toxic far-right personalities like QAnon theorist Paul Vallely and local anti-immigrant firebrand Tom Tancredo–which is on the message Aadland has clearly chosen, but doesn’t help Aadland appear reasonable in a district that still favors Democrats (and therefore reality) based on previous results by several points.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Bowhunter Charged + Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
KXRM

Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Robert Dear can be forcibly medicated to stand trial, a judge ordered. WATCH: Broncos cave, help us find the biggest Broncos fans!. Submit your Broncos fan photos/videos at KKTV.com! Just search "GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans" Warm start to the week. Updated: 20 hours ago.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
