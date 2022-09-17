Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
KKTV
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
'Cliffed-out' climber rescued on dangerous Colorado peak
According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
coloradopols.com
Send In Cory: Erik Aadland’s Worst Endorsement Yet
Republican CD-7 congressional candidate Erik Aadland’s campaign, despite running in a race made somewhat more competitive by redistricting, entered what could be a terminal nosedive beginning in late August, when archived video of Aadland calling the 2020 elections “absolutely rigged” was conspicuously deleted from the Jefferson County GOP Men’s Club website. A couple of weeks later, 538.com reported on Aadland telling Republicans in the district more recently that “we have an illegitimate government in power,” but he can’t “talk about election integrity on and on and on because it’s not an issue that wins us this race.” Aadland has been endorsed by a variety of toxic far-right personalities like QAnon theorist Paul Vallely and local anti-immigrant firebrand Tom Tancredo–which is on the message Aadland has clearly chosen, but doesn’t help Aadland appear reasonable in a district that still favors Democrats (and therefore reality) based on previous results by several points.
Colorado Bowhunter Charged + Attacked By Moose In Larimer County
An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
New indoor pickleball complex coming to Colorado Springs' northwest side
Pickleball is in and trampolines are out on Colorado Springs' northwest side. Springs Pickleball, an indoor complex that will offer eight full-size courts and amenities such as a players lounge, gym and private party room, will open next month at 780 Vondelpark Drive, southwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
KKTV
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death was a suicide. The person was not...
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
KKTV
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active...
Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire on Sinton Road
The department says an engine on the scene has reported light smoke showing from a unit. No other information was made available.
Robbery at a convenience store on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a robbery occurred Saturday morning on Garden of the Gods road. According to CSPD, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a convenience store in the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road. CSPD said the suspect produced a weapon and […]
KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Robert Dear can be forcibly medicated to stand trial, a judge ordered. WATCH: Broncos cave, help us find the biggest Broncos fans!. Submit your Broncos fan photos/videos at KKTV.com! Just search "GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans" Warm start to the week. Updated: 20 hours ago.
FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High mascot must be changed, violates state law
COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will have to change the mascot for one of their schools after it was deemed in violation of a state law that prohibits the use of Native American mascots by public schools. Colorado Senate Bill 21-116 was signed into law in 2021 and prohibits the use of […]
