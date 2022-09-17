ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Preview | Baylor begins Big 12 play against Iowa State

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will begin Big 12 play this week as they travel to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones. Baylor is coming off a dominant 42-7 win over Texas State at home on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the year. Iowa State...
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
