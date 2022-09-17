Read full article on original website
Preview | Baylor begins Big 12 play against Iowa State
WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will begin Big 12 play this week as they travel to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones. Baylor is coming off a dominant 42-7 win over Texas State at home on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the year. Iowa State...
After increased criticism of LGBTQ community, veterans create organization to keep events peaceful
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — For four months, the two brothers who created the Veterans for Equality organization have been manning Pride-related events. But this weekend in Pflugerville, they faced extremism they've never encountered before. "Our first one was the Protect Trans Kids [rally] at the Capitol," said Gen Peña, cofounder...
Suspect arrested in connection with South Austin fires believed to be arson
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested in connection with at least one of the arson incidents that occurred on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. John Adam Henry, 42, was arrested for intentionally setting the fire on 2728 South Congress Ave. that occurred on Sunday morning. Investigators with AFD filed a probable cause affidavit for the charge of "felony 2 arson."
$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue
AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
